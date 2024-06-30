In a world where the average lifespan of a human barely scratches seventy, it’s hard not to feel a tinge of envy when considering the life of Jonathan, the giant tortoise.

Jonathan, who is 191 years old, is the oldest known living land animal in the world. When he hatched, Charles Darwin was just setting out on his groundbreaking voyage aboard the HMS Beagle. He was already a centenarian when the First World War broke out, and by the time the second one rolled around, he was probably thinking, “Here we go again.” He witnessed the birth of the telephone, the airplane, and the internet. The tortoise was munching on grass, blissfully unaware of mankind’s giant leaps.

Jonathan the tortoise over the ages. Imagine the wisdom. pic.twitter.com/gTNI9HHmR2 — Daily Roman Updates (@UpdatingOnRome) March 11, 2024

He is a Seychelles giant tortoise (Aldabrachelys gigantea hololissa), a subspecies that was once thought to be extinct. The early details of Jonathan’s life are somewhat murky, but he is known to have arrived on the remote South Atlantic island of St. Helena in 1882. He was already fully mature at that time, estimated to be around 50 years old, which is why his birth year is approximately 1832.

But perhaps the most fascinating aspect of Jonathan’s life was his unexpected gay romance with another male tortoise named Frederika. For many years, it was assumed that Frederika was female, and the pair’s close bond was interpreted as a heterosexual partnership. However, in 2017, a closer examination revealed that Frederika was actually male.

Today I learned that the oldest living land animal in the world is a gay male tortoise named Jonathan. he is 192 years old, pictured with his longtime mate Fredrick



Happy pride month to the gay turtles 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/oB1zVNeIZ1 — She-Rage, Princess of Pain (@ClaireMax) June 28, 2024

Jonathan and Frederika’s story challenged traditional assumptions about animal sexuality and highlighted the diversity of sexual behavior across species. Same-sex sexual behavior has been observed in over 1,500 animal species, from insects to mammals. While the evolutionary reasons for such behavior are still being researched, it’s clear that human notions of sexual orientation and gender roles don’t always apply in the animal world.

At the same time, while much attention has been given to Jonathan’s relationship with Frederika, another giant tortoise, Emma, has been a constant presence in Jonathan’s life for many years.

Where is Jonathan now?

St. Helena, a British Overseas Territory located in the South Atlantic Ocean, has been Jonathan’s home for the majority of his life. He resides on the grounds of Plantation House, the official residence of the Governor of St. Helena. Jonathan shares his habitat with several other giant tortoises, but none are as old or famous as him.

In recent years, Jonathan’s meals have been optimized to include high-calorie and nutrient-rich foods like cucumbers, bananas, carrots, and fortified pellets. His eyesight and sense of smell have deteriorated, which is common in elderly tortoises, but he continues to enjoy a good quality of life under the careful watch of his caretakers.

“We’re pretty sure he can only see shadows, and he doesn’t have a sense of smell anymore.” – Jonathan’s vet Joe Hollins

Jonathan’s species, like many types of giant tortoises, faces severe threats from human activity over the centuries, including habitat loss and hunting. While Jonathan himself is well-protected, his wild counterparts have not always been so fortunate. Conservation efforts are critical to ensuring that these magnificent creatures do not disappear from our planet.

