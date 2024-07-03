What happened to Seint Makeup?

When you’re in the market for new makeup, there are two ways you can go: head to your local drugstore (or Sephora), or purchase products online. If you want safer skincare and beauty products, you might have bought from Beautycounter, which shut down recently. Or you might support a variety of brands, such as Seint Makeup.

Recommended Videos

While we’ve all heard about Kim Kardashian’s line KKW Beauty, we might not know that much about Seint Makeup. But recently, there has been some big news about the company. What should we know?

What’s going on with Seint Makeup?

In early July 2024, Seint Makeup posted on their Instagram account and said they would be switching up how their employees earn money. They wrote, “We are evolving our business model and compensation structure for our incredible Artist Community.” The website notes that this is happening in October 2024.

As Thedirect.com explained, employees aren’t going to be paid for “recruitment” (signing up other people), and they’ll just earn when people buy products from them. The Instagram post says it’s an “Enhanced Affiliate Model.”

As Thedirect.com pointed out, several “artists” (employees) aren’t thrilled with this, including Savanah Poulsen. She shared on Facebook that she wants to be able to nurture other people’s careers and since she can’t do that for Seint Makeup now, she’s thinking about where else she could play that role. Poulson said, “You are still able to order Seint makeup through me but I will no longer be able to mentor and lead a team there.”

People discussed this news in the SubReddit @antimlm and Redditor @katchoo1 asked “Does anyone know why they made the change? Curious whether it’s a profit thing…” It doesn’t seem like there’s been a statement beyond what’s on the brand’s Instagram account.

Is Seint Makeup an MLM?

Of course, when we hear that a beauty or skincare company that allows people to earn not just from selling products, but also creating a team who does the same, we wonder: is this company an MLM? Many people are asking this about Seint Makeup.

As is often the case with an MLM, the people at the top (and the bottom, or the middle, even) always deny it. (Remember the wild story about LuLaRoe and those, um, memorable leggings?) The truth is there’s no way to really confirm or deny if a company is an MLM, unless enough employees come out and talk about their experiences. As Thedirect.com pointed out, an MLM can be considered a “pyramid scheme” if you absolutely have to create a team who works under you.

Well, as far as we can tell, there are definitely a lot of Reddit posts about how Seint Makeup is an MLM. One person posted in the @antimlm SubReddit and wrote, “I signed up because I had a lapse in judgment and I fell for the social media marketing. Some of these girls make it seem so glam and they look amazing, have tons of money it seems and all these followers.” They continued “I can’t sell this to a single soul” and “I also don’t believe in MLM at all.”

While we’ve all heard countless MLM horror stories, there are definitely caring people involved who make a great living and allow others to do the same. Like anything in life, there are pros and cons, and some companies are more legitimate than others. We hope that everyone involved with Seint Makeup ends up okay after this big news.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy