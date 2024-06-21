What happened to KKW Beauty?

Remember the buzz when Kim Kardashian launched KKW Beauty back in 2017? Fans couldn’t get enough of the reality star’s cosmetics line, which seemed destined for long-term success. Fast forward to 2021, and the beauty world was rocked by a surprising announcement: KKW Beauty was shutting down. But don’t worry, makeup lovers – this isn’t the end of Kim’s beauty empire. Let’s dive into the twists and turns of this cosmetic saga.

When KKW Beauty hit the scene, it was an instant hit. Kim’s signature neutral look was coveted by fans worldwide, and her products promised to deliver the flawless Kardashian glow. Nevermind that a substantial contribution to the “glow” was probably tens of thousands of dollars worth of cosmetic procedures. But…that’s neither here nor there. As expected, the brand expanded relatively quickly, offering everything from contouring kits to fragrances. It honestly feels like Kim and her sister Kylie Jenner have the Midas touch when it came to beauty.

What are the details on KKW Beauty’s evolution?

But in the summer of 2021, Kim dropped a bombshell on Instagram. The KKW Beauty website would be shutting down, with promises of a return under “a completely new brand.” Fans were left wondering why she would fix something that clearly didn’t seem broken.

As with anything Kardashian-related, the internet was quick to throw in their own two cents with various conspiracy theories. Some thought it might be related to Kim’s split from Kanye West. After all, the “KKW” in KKW Beauty stood for “Kim Kardashian West.” Was this a subtle way of shedding her married name?

Others pointed to a lawsuit filed by Seed Beauty, a previous manufacturing partner, as the potential culprit. The suit allegedly aimed to prevent KKW Beauty from sharing trade secrets with Coty, a beauty giant that had recently invested $200 million for a 20% stake in the company. So, what exactly is Kim’s official stance? Basically, she wanted to create something “more modern, elevated, and sustainable.” It’s worth noting that around the same time, her sister Kylie Jenner relaunched Kylie Cosmetics as a clean, vegan brand. Was this a family-wide shift towards eco-friendly beauty?

The birth of SKKN by Kim

In June 2022, much to the relief of her following, Kim’s beauty comeback arrived in the form of SKKN by Kim. But wait a minute. This wasn’t just a rebranding of KKW Beauty. In Kim’s words, she “started from scratch” with this new venture.

SKKN by Kim launched as a skincare line, featuring nine products ranging from cleansers to serums. The brand emphasized sustainability, with refillable packaging and formulas meeting clean beauty standards. Prices ranged from $43 to $95, positioning SKKN as a luxury skincare option.

Interestingly, Kim stressed that SKKN wasn’t limited to a specific demographic. This inclusive approach marked a shift from the glam-focused image of KKW Beauty, appealing to a broader audience interested in skincare basics.

Just when we thought Kim had left the makeup game behind, she threw us another curveball. In January 2024, Kim teased the return of color cosmetics to her beauty line. In a playful Instagram video, she acknowledged the flood of comments from fans begging for makeup products.

On January 26, 2024, SKKN by Kim Makeup officially launched. The initial offerings? Lip Liner ($22), Soft Matte Lip Color ($32), and the Classic Mattes Eyeshadow Palette ($50). True to Kim’s style, the collection focused on neutral shades – perfect for achieving her signature look.

Kim explained that this new makeup line was inspired by her recent “skin-first approach” to beauty. It seems she’s aiming to bridge the gap between skincare and makeup, a trend that’s been gaining traction in the beauty industry.

The verdict so far

Early reviews of SKKN by Kim have been largely positive. TikTok beauty influencers have praised the products, with particular love for the exfoliator. However, some reviewers noted the presence of fragrance in certain products, which might not appeal to everyone.

The brand has certainly generated a lot of fanfare, amassing over 5 million Instagram followers. Looks like Kim’s star power still has a bit of pull in the beauty community and hasn’t dimmed one bit. She’s still got it.

Looking back and moving forward

Overall, the reasoning behind the complete revamping of KKW Beauty seems like it was a combination of several factors: a desire for a fresh start post-divorce, a shift towards sustainable and clean beauty, and possibly some behind-the-scenes business complications.

The evolution from KKW Beauty to SKKN by Kim reflects broader changes in both Kim’s life and the beauty industry as a whole. The focus on skincare first, followed by a carefully curated makeup line, shows a more mature approach to beauty that aligns with current trends.

For anyone who’ve been hoarding their expired KKW products, the wait is over. Kim’s beauty empire is back, reborn, and ready to help you achieve both your skincare and make-up goals. But this time with a side of sustainability. As for the future? Who knows what innovative beauty products or collaborations might be on the horizon. Whatever she does though, the beauty world will be watching.

As of today, June 21st, SKKN by Kim has officially launched and is available exclusively on their website.

