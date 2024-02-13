When does the new Taco Bell menu come out?

Ahead of the Super Bowl, some cheered for the Chiefs and 49ers, while others got directions to vote to bring back either the Taco Bell Meximelt or the Caramel Apple Empanadas. It’s all about balance. The introduction of Taco Bell’s 2024 menu lineup was unveiled at a grand, convention-style Live Más event. It was held in Las Vegas on Feb. 9th.

While the primary focus of the event was to reveal new and nostalgic culinary creations and announce brand collaborations, the festivities didn’t stop there. The attendees were treated to live musical performances, fan appreciation moments, and other convention-style activities. Bells and whistles aside, however, here are some of the new menu selections, so start planning your next trip to Taco Bell.

Crispy Chicken Nuggets

Leaving their traditional Mexican-inspired fare, Taco Bell ventured into the realm of chicken nuggets for the 2024 menu. However, these aren’t your average nuggets. These are breaded in savory tortilla crumbs, crafted from succulent chicken, and infused with a kick of spicy jalapeño in every bite. Dip options include a choice between the tangy Jalapeño Honey Mustard, or the signature Bell Sauce. Keep an eye out for these, though; like many items on the menu, they’re likely to be available for a limited time only.

Cheesy Chicken Crispanada

The Cheesy Chicken Crispanada is a fresh take on the classic empanada that is set to be available at every Taco Bell location in just one week. It is a combination of shredded chicken and gooey cheese encased in a crispy fried pastry, served with a zesty side of spicy ranch sauce. When it was first made available in 2023, it cost $3.49 as a single order, but it could also be bought as part of a box meal, which included a Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists, and a medium drink, for $8.49.

The Cheesy chicken Crispanada must not be confused with the new Chicken Cantina lineup, featuring the Chicken Cantina Burrito, Chicken Cantina Taco, Cantina Chicken Bowl, Cantina Chicken Quesadilla, and Taco Bell’s new sauce: the Avocado Verde Salsa. There is also the Cheesy Enchilada Dipping Taco coming later this year.

Cheez-it Crunchwrap

After teasing fans with a trial run at a single location, the highly-anticipated Cheez-It Crunchwrap is set to make its nationwide debut this year, although the exact release date is unknown. This exciting twist on the classic Crunchwrap Supreme boasts a colossal Cheez-It cracker, a whopping 16 times larger than its humble regular counterpart, embracing a tantalizing medley of seasoned beef, creamy nacho cheese sauce, crisp lettuce, and juicy tomatoes. The burning question on everyone’s mind: “will the Cheez-It inside maintain its crispy integrity or succumb to sogginess before first bite?” Only time will tell.

Baja Blast Gelato

But that’s not all! Taco Bell is resurrecting a fan favorite from two decades ago. The Baja Blast Gelato, a delectable frozen delight that pays homage to the beloved Mtn Dew Baja Blast, is coming. It was available for a fleeting moment in one lucky California location during the summer of 2023. And if Gelato isn’t your thing, don’t fret – there were hints at the event for more Mtn Dew Baja Blast innovations on the horizon at Taco Bell.