Which Stanley Cups were recalled and do you own any of them?

Stanley cups have been the cool beverage vessels and tumblers on the block for a while now. Social media influencers convinced everyone to purchase the travel mugs so you have a pretty pastel vehicle for water, coffee, and anything else you want. But unfortunately, a recent recall on Stanley cups has threatened their buzzy popularity.

Recommended Videos

Although they might seem like these that came out of nowhere and became magically popular, William Stanley Jr. created this cup in 1913. There are plenty of products to choose from, including tumblrs, water bottles, and IceFlow cups. S0, considering how many people use them, let’s find out more about the 2024 recall on Stanley cups.

Which Stanley Cups are recalled in 2024?

The Stanley cup recall includes the Stanley Trigger Action and Switchback Stanley steel travel mugs. If you own one or both of these products in 12 oz, 16 oz, or 20 oz sizes, you don’t want to use the lids anymore. The recall involves a whopping 2.6 million mugs.

As CBS News reported, 38 people got burnt from the lids, which is the cause of the Stanley cup recall. 91 people said the lids didn’t stay on tightly enough. How did this happen? The lids became smaller once they came into contact with heat (aka hot coffee).

It’s hard to know how this could occur, since heat is what the cups were designed for, but the company is fixing the problem. Stanley’s official statement says they have “addressed the issue and are offering a free replacement lid to work with the existing product.” The company also said they are “committed to constant improvement and are focused on creating quality products that are built for life.” Since the products run around $45 each, people might not want to spend even more to replace what they already have, so it’s nice to hear that they can get replacement lids for free. If you’re wondering if you have a Stanley cup that was recalled, you do if you bought a Switchback Stanley or Stanley Trigger Action between June 2016 and Dec. 2024.

In Jan. 2024, people were concerned that Stanley cups contained lead, and that’s not even just one piece of news where people have questioned everyone’s love of the products. As this Wired.com article talks about, some say it’s bad to be so obsessed with having the “right” products and always needing to purchase the next, cool thing. Wired.com also pointed out that a TikTok went viral when a woman proved that her Stanley cup was still totally fine after a car exploded. Although this does show that the product is well-made, it’s also a little strange to hear about, right?

There’s no doubt that despite the Stanley cup recall, people will continue to use and love them. Since the company is giving people free lids, that’s definitely a good way to handle this situation. As Ashlee LeSueur, an influencer who has talked about the product at length and who many say is the reason why Stanley cups are so obsession-worthy, told PopSugar.com, “It’s a unicorn.” As it turns out, Stanley stopped producing the products in 2019, but LeSueur, who runs The Buy Guide (with Linley Hutchinson and Taylor Cannon) convinced Stanley to start up again, which happened in 2020.

So, it turns out that even the trendiest and hippest (does anyone use the word “hip” anymore?) products have ups and downs, and you might want to use another travel mug while waiting for your Stanley cup replacement lid.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy