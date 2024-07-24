Who is Phil Spector’s ex-wife, Rachelle Short?

Legendary record producer Phil Spector had a successful career in the music industry, but his accomplishments were overshadowed by his conviction for the second-degree murder of actress Lana Clarkson in 2003. While awaiting his trial, the then 67-year-old Spector married 26-year-old Rachelle Short in 2006.

Short was an aspiring pop singer, gained popularity when she married Spector. The two were reportedly introduced to each other by a mutual acquaintance in a Hollywood restaurant where she had gigs when she was 23 years old. Three years later, they were married in the same foyer where Clarkson died of a gunshot wound.

Throughout Spector’s litigation process, Short stood by his side and was present during her husband’s hearings.

Phil Spector produced Rachelle Short’s music album

Photo via YouTube

Spector and Short worked on the latter’s album, Out of My Chelle, while the murder trial was ongoing. Spector was convicted of Clarkson’s murder in April 2009, and he was sentenced to 19 years in prison in May of that year. In 2010, Short’s album was released, the first album Spector produced in 30 years. “I’m his lifeline, he’s living vicariously through me, so this breakout, it’s really about both of us,” Short explained.

Apart from her singing career, Short became busy taking care of her husband’s affairs, including the sale of the house in Alhambra, California, where she lived and where Clarkson was killed. Many speculated about Short’s motive behind marrying the music mogul, but Short claims that when she met the producer, she didn’t even know how big he was in the music industry. She said she fell in love with Spector because he was “incredibly funny, witty, and smart.”

Throughout Spector’s time in prison, Short remained supportive of her husband. She visited him when she could, and always answered his calls. As for her husband’s conviction, she said she doesn’t believe his husband murdered Clarkson.

Their union ended after 10 years

In 2016, Spector filed for divorce from Short, citing irreconcilable differences. According to the record producer, his wife had been spending his money lavishly while he was in prison. Some of her expenditures allegedly included an airplane, a couple of luxurious cars, jewelry, plastic surgery, and two houses for her mother. Spector also claimed that his wife only allots $300 a month for his prison stipend.

Aaron Abramowitz, Short’s lawyer, released a statement on his client’s behalf and said that Short was devastated and called the situation “heartbreakingly bizarre.” “It is regrettable that Mr. Spector has failed to recognize the efforts made by Rachelle in spending tens of thousands of dollars on his medical and dental costs while incarcerated,” Abramowitz stated.

Their divorce was settled a few years later, and according to reports, Short was given several vehicles and an aircraft, while Spector made out with a classic Rolls Royce car as well as precious memorabilia, among them are John Lennon’s guitar, cufflinks from Elvis Presley, and a letter from Richard Nixon, to name just a few. Spector and Short also evenly split the money from the sale of the Alhambra house.

In 2021, Spector died of complications related to COVID while serving his prison sentence. He was 81 years old.

Where is Rachelle Short today?

Photo via YouTube

In 2010, Short received a scholarship and obtained her Private Pilot License. She then founded I Hart Flying in 2017, a non-profit organization geared toward providing flight training to women through education and scholarships.

