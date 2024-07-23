What happened to musical genius and abusive murderer Phil Spector?

Record producer Phil Spector was known for his innovative “Wall of Sound” technique that revolutionized music recording. He worked with artists such as the Righteous Brothers, Ike and Tina Turner, The Ronettes, George Harrison, and John Lennon. Unfortunately for him, his musical legacy is now substantially overshadowed by the murder of actress Lana Clarkson at his home in 2003.

Throughout the years, there have been stories about Spector and his erratic behavior. Spector’s ex-wife, The Ronnettes member Ronnie Spector, shared about their tumultuous marriage and said Spector was a “brilliant producer” but a “lousy husband.” The two married in 1968 and divorced in 1974. Ronnie alleged that Spector was abusive toward her and often threatened to kill her if she left him. She literally ran away from their home barefoot in 1972 and directly went to a divorce attorney. She figured that if she didn’t get out of the relationship then, she would end up dead.

Other artists also reported that Spector often brandished a gun during recording sessions. According to reports, the producer fired a gun and chased John Lennon in the recording studio as a prank. In another incident, Spector pressed a gun to Leonard Cohen’s head after a grueling day of recording. Blondie singer Debbie Harry also recalled Spector pointing a gun toward her legs and shouting “Bang! Bang!” when she visited his home in the late ‘70s.

The night of Lana Clarkson’s murder

Lana Clarkson was a model and actress who had appeared in several films throughout the ‘80s, notably Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) and Barbarian Queen (1985). As the years passed, offers dwindled, and in 2001, she had an injury that prevented her from working. In 2003, 40-year-old Clarkson worked as a hostess at the House of Blues and was optimistic about returning to acting.

Just after midnight on Feb. 3, 2003, Spector arrived at the House of Blues where Clarkson led him to the VIP section. A few hours later, the producer left with Clarkson in his limousine and headed to his mansion in Alhambra, California. At about 5 am, Spector came out of his home and muttered “I think I killed somebody.” His driver, Adriano de Souza, went into the mansion and saw Clarkson slumped in a chair in the foyer with a revolver near her body. The driver immediately called 911 to report the incident.

Spector claimed that Clarkson shot herself. The actress died of a gunshot to the mouth, but investigators found pieces of evidence that Spector was the one who shot her. The coroner also ruled Clarkson’s death a homicide. Spector was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Clarkson.

Phil Spector’s trials

The first trial began in 2007, and Spector’s defense team’s main argument was Clarkson was depressed and suicidal because she had not been successful at booking acting jobs. Those close to her, however, contradicted the statement and said Clarkson was optimistic about the future and never had suicidal tendencies. The coroner also testified that based on his findings, Clarkson’s death couldn’t have been a suicide because of the gunshot wound’s trajectory. After a lengthy deliberation, the jury came back with a deadlock 10 to 2, with two jurors firm on their opinion that Spector was not guilty. The judge declared it a mistrial.

The second trial began in 2009. Again, the defense painted a picture of a struggling actress who had shot herself due to depression. The prosecution, however, called Clarkson’s mother to the stand, and she testified that they had just gone shopping the day before her death and her daughter was not suicidal. The prosecution also called on several women who had experienced Spector wielding a gun and threatening them. The jury found Spector guilty, and he was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Where is Phil Spector today?

Spector was imprisoned at the Corcoran State Prison, and once wrote a letter to his friend complaining about the place. He wrote that his legal team was working on a way to get him transferred to a different prison, as the one he was in was full of “lowlife scumbags, gangsters, and Manson types.”

Throughout his years of incarceration, Spector maintained his innocence. His daughter, Nicole Spector, stood by her father and believed he was wrongfully convicted. In 2013, Nicole said that prison life had affected Spector and he looked thinner the last time she saw him.

On Jan. 16, 2021, Spector was serving the 12th year of his 19-year sentence when he died at 81 years old. Initially, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced he died of natural causes, but Nicole later revealed that Spector died due to complications related to COVID-19. According to Nicole, his father was transferred to a prison hospital on Dec. 31, 2020, and was intubated before he passed away. He would have been eligible for parole in 2024.

