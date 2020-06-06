10 AAA PlayStation 4 Games Are Now On Sale For $10 Or Less

While E3 might not be happening this year, it looks like the myriad of gaming deals and discounts which kick off in lockstep with the annual convention are back and better than ever. We already reported that the PlayStation Days of Play Sale got underway earlier this week, but we wanted to highlight some of the other games that are available for cheap, as if you’ve been gaming for a while, you’re probably aware there’s a lot of discounts to sift through.

FIFA 20 – With the official reveal for the next title in the long-running franchise just around the corner, it makes sense that EA would discount last year’s stellar entry to a mere $10.

Dark Souls III – It’s not entirely clear if we’ll be getting a fourth Dark Souls game anytime soon, but if you have yet to experience the crushing difficulty for yourself, Dark Souls III can be picked up for just $9.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – In many ways, this side story outshines Nathan Drake’s final adventure, thanks to its interesting cast of characters and non-linear approach to world design. It’s a steal at $10.

Ratchet & Clank – This reimagining of the original PS2 classic might just be one of the best looking games on the PS4, especially if you happen to be running it on the Pro version. At $10, it’s a no-brainer.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – For $10, you could ostensibly keep yourself entertained for months on end with this post-apocalyptic open-world shooter, especially if you have a few friends along for the ride.

Resident Evil 7 – The shift to a first-person view might have upset some, but it’s easily one of the best horror games of this generation, and for $10, it’s a must-buy.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain – Even with its controversial story, which disappointed many longtime fans, The Phantom Pain is well worth checking out, and it’s a steal at $4.

Batman: Arkham Knight – While we eagerly await developer Rocksteady’s next game, you might want to consider picking up Arkham Knight for a measly $4.

South Park: The Stick of Truth – Sure, the sequel does feature a more robust combat system, but for $10, The Stick of Truth is still worth a go.

Injustice 2 – NetherRealm Studios crafted the perfect mix of fighting and comic book characters, and it’s definitely worth checking out for $5.

Needless to say, for far less than the price of a brand new game, you can pick up a half dozen of the PlayStation 4 titles listed above and keep yourself busy for months on end. If you’re planning on spending a little cash, be sure to let us know in the comments below which one you’ll be playing first!