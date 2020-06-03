Sony’s Big PlayStation Days Of Play Sale Is Now Live

Sony’s big Days of Play sale has finally kicked off Stateside, bringing with it a huge number of discounted goods not just limited to games. There are, of course, a bunch of first-party exclusives both old and new, big and small up for grabs as part of this particular promotion, though as you’ll likely already be aware of, many of those included here have either already been present in other separate sales or still are. If for whatever reason though you’ve so far missed out on getting Marvel’s Spider-Man, Bloodborne or God of War for a fraction of their usual asking price, Days of Play has you covered.

Check out the full list of titles currently on offer, and the online retailers where you can find them, below:

PS4 Games:

Days Gone for $19.99 – Amazon US / GameStop

Death Stranding for $29.99 – Amazon US / GameStop

Dreams for $29.99 – Amazon US / GameStop

God of War for $9.99 – GameStop

The Last of us Remastered for $9.99 – Amazon US / GameStop

Horizon Zero Dawn – Complete Edition for $9.99 – Amazon US / GameStop

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for $9.99 – GameStop

Uncharted Collection for $9.99 – Amazon US / GameStop

Marvel’s Spider-Man – Game of the Year Edition for $19.99 – GameStop

Nioh 2 for $39.99 – GameStop

Gran Turismo Sport for $9.99 – Amazon US

Bloodborne for $9.99 – GameStop

Medievil for $19.99 – Amazon US / GameStop

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission for $9.99 – GameStop

MLB The Show 20 for $39.98 – Amazon US

So, that’s the games covered, but what about peripherals and membership packages? To take full advantage of the online multiplayer features found in most PS4 titles, you’ll need a PlayStation Plus subscription. Fortunately, you can get either 3 or 12 months for a fraction of their usual asking price over on Amazon right now. Those deals are as follows:

Hardware:

Official PlayStation 4 Platinum Wireless Headset for $129.99 for $129.99 – Amazon US

Official PlayStation 4 Wireless Headset from $69.99 – GameStop / Amazon US

PS Plus/PS Now:

12-month PlayStation Plus for $41.99 – Amazon US

12-month PlayStation Now for $41.99 – Amazon US

3-month PlayStation Now for $19.99 – Amazon US

Of course, alongside multiplayer accessibility, PlayStation Plus also offers a raft of additional benefits, including exclusive discounts and a monthly selection of free games. For more details on both of those, hit the respective links.