PlayStation Plus Members Now Get Double Discounts On Tons Of Big Games

Sony, it seems, is of the firm belief that you can never have too much of a good thing. That’s the only logical conclusion we’ve managed to reach thus far, at least, given how insistent it appears to be on discounting near-to every video game in existence.

Alongside the usual gamut of free games being given away with PlayStation Plus subscriptions, the company has been holding numerous promotions over the last few months, some as standard; others to help stave off the inevitable boredom faced by millions in lockdown. But just in case you’ve somehow been unable to find something that tickles your fancy thus far, there’s now a new sale taking place on the console’s digital storefront that aims to please.

The aptly-named Double Discounts, while available to all PlayStation users, offers a varying degree of money off any sale depending on the individual’s subscription status. Any universal discount will, therefore, be doubled for Plus members, making for some quite substantial savings. While the list of every title included is far too large to place here, we’ve hand-picked some of the standouts which you can see below:

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition – $9.99 – Normally $39.99

Hotline Miami Collection – $7.99 – Normally $19.99

Persona 5 – $7.99 – Normally $19.99

Resident Evil 7: End of Zoe – $7.49 – Normally $14.99

Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate – $21.59 – Normally $89.99

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition – $23.99 – Normally $59.99

Do note that all of the above reductions assume you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription so if you’re currently not signed up, expect to pay around 50% more than that advertized. If none of the above is enough to make you reach for your wallet, you can check out the full dizzying number of games available throughout the period by hitting the link below.