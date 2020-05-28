Sony Officially Announces PlayStation Plus Games For June

PlayStation Plus is one of gaming’s best deals at only $60 a year, and that’s before considering how many sales lower the price even further during holiday seasons. The promise of at least 24 free games a year is a big boon for the service that’s primarily marketed as simply giving players access to multiplayer and chat functionalities. The only glaring downside is that the games offered are periodically stinkers, much like May’s delivery of Farming Simulator 19 and Cities: Skylines, which upset a large portion of the subscriber base.

Thankfully, Sony seems poised to make up for that unfortunate misstep with June’s PlayStation Plus games. As announced earlier this week, Call of Duty: WWII will headline the month, and in an unusual turn of events, it’s already available to download. No one quite knows for sure why Sony opted to release the first June game early, but when you’ve got a hungry fan base, it’s certainly never a bad move to do so.

The company confirmed earlier today though that Star Wars Battlefront II will join the ranks as the second offering, ensuring that June of 2020 will be remembered as one of PlayStation Plus’ most impressive months ever. With two popular games in two culturally-substantial franchises, folks will have every reason they need to remain subscribed for another 30 days.

Of course, you have until June 2nd before Star Wars Battlefront II becomes free, so you can still download Farming Simulator 19 and Cities: Skylines if those titles happen to tickle your fancy. And if you’re not already subscribed to PlayStation Plus, you may want to head over to CDKeys and grab yourself a code for a 1-year membership at the significantly reduced price of $31.89, as there’s no way to know when such an exceptional deal may end.