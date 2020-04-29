Free PlayStation Plus Games For May Revealed, And They’re Disappointing

Rumors from a few days ago indicated that May’s PlayStation Plus titles might end up being Dying Light and Dark Souls: Remastered, which would’ve served as one hell of a month for gamers. The former would’ve been a great addition for open world and survival horror fans, while the latter’s immensely challenging but deeply rewarding combat would’ve kept folks busy for a very long time. Today, however, Sony has officially announced next month’s offerings, and a lot of subscribers are likely to be pretty disappointed in the selection.

Two very passive games – Farming Simulator 19 and Cities: Skylines – will be May’s free PlayStation Plus content. While these titles are sure to excite a niche of gamers who thoroughly enjoy their laidback nature, those who were hoping for something more substantial to dig into during this worldwide quarantine may find themselves a bit frustrated by the choices.

Farming Simulator 19 is exactly what it sounds like – 2019’s iteration of the annual franchise that sees you simulate the process of running a farm in a relatively realistic fashion. Cities: Skylines, meanwhile, is a bit more reminiscent of something like Sim City, letting you build and nourish a metropolis with the intent of keeping its citizens safe and happy and avoiding economic or societal collapse.

If neither of these games tickle your fancy, you can still grab April’s PlayStation Plus offerings of Uncharted 4: A Thieves End and Dirt Rally 2.0 until May 4th, so make sure you don’t pass those up. Plus, there are a few other games you can get for free on PSN for a limited time. Bandai Namco has made Pac-Man: Championship Edition 2 free until May 10th across PS4, Xbox One, and PC, while Sony’s Play at Home initiative is currently offering Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and indie darling Journey for free until May 15th.