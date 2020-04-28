PS Plus Games For May 2020 Allegedly Leak, Includes Two Big Titles

Even though Sony hasn’t officially announced May’s PlayStation Plus game lineup yet, it appears that next month’s freebies may have just leaked online. And if said leak proves to be true, the incoming drop of free games may well be one of the biggest months for the service yet.

Specifically, the two titles that are rumoured to be coming to PS Plus in May are Techland’s zombie-slaying parkour FPS, Dying Light, and FromSoftware’s tough-as-nails dungeon-crawler, Dark Souls: Remastered. Both games are not only critically acclaimed efforts but they also feature vast, immersive worlds that’ll offer players countless hours of fun and exploration which is perfect for everyone who’s stuck at home right now during lockdown.

However, considering that last month’s PS Plus freebies were leaked via Sony’s very own PlayStation Access YouTube channel, this latest leak looks a lot less official. To be precise, it comes from a ResetEra user who says that their friend sent them the image containing the leak, though they aren’t sure where their friend got it from. At first glance, the image – seen below – does look legitimate. That said, pics like these can potentially be faked with PhotoShop, so this intel should be taken with a grain of salt.

Of course, Sony has had a good run lately with its PlayStation Plus freebies – big hitters Uncharted 4 and Dirt 2.0 landed on the service this month – so it’s entirely plausible that these two AAA experiences may well be up for grabs when May rolls around. Whatever the case may be, we’ll find out soon enough if there’s any truth behind this recent leak.

But tell us, how’d you feel about the possibility of Dying Light and Dark Souls: Remastered coming to PS Plus next month? Sound off in the usual place down below.