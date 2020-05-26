First Free PlayStation Plus Game For June Now Available To Download

If you own a PlayStation 4, there’s a pretty good chance you probably have an active PlayStation Plus subscription that gives you access to the system’s online multiplayer and chat functionalities, as well as two free PS4 games per month. If you don’t, now might be one of the best times ever to snag one, as June is shaping up to be a month that proves how valuable the service can be.

Following May’s disappointing titles, Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19, Sony is stepping up their game for next month. In an unusual move, the company actually announced their first June offering a little bit early with promises that the remaining game(s) will be revealed in the coming days. As you may’ve heard, Call of Duty: WWII will headline the month, and in another strange move, it’s actually already available for subscribers to download as soon as, well, right now.

2017’s Call of Duty: WWII served as a return to form for the series, finally moving away from its recent focus on futuristic settings, jetpacks, and unrealistically agile movement. The choice to revert back to boots-on-the-ground gameplay was well-received by critics and fans and helped to revive interest in Call of Duty as a whole. So, if you’re a fan of the series that felt let down by its temporary futuristic makeover, rest assured this World War II-based title offers one of the franchise’s most compelling and tense campaigns as well as a more grounded multiplayer experience.

Call of Duty: WWII‘s early announcement and download access has led to some speculation that the game may merely serve as a special gift and not actually be one of the usual two free downloads that come with a PlayStation Plus subscription. If so, that means Sony could have a total of three or more games for June, possibly in an attempt to redeem themselves after last month’s travesty. In any case, we’ll know more when the company announces the rest of the lineup very soon.