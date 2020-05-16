Xbox One, PS4 And PC Offering 10 Free Games To Play This Weekend

With everything going on in the world right now, staying inside and playing video games to help pass the hours seems like a welcome escape at the moment. And what could make your fun recreational pastime even better? Well, instead of paying through the nose to play some brand new games, did you know that there’s a myriad of free titles that you can play on PS4, Xbox One and PC this weekend?

Out of the mix, a few of them are free to keep after downloading, some are free weekend trials to big triple-A games, and several are freebies from Games With Gold. Either way, here’s your chance to check out some brand new titles that won’t go breaking the bank and will help keep your wallet super happy, too. After all, they do say the best things in life are free, right?

So, without further ado, here are 10 free games to play on PS4, Xbox One and PC this weekend:

Fallout 76

While Bethesda’s first online-only Fallout game launched to mostly middling reviews and bad press, the recent release of its terrific Wastelanders expansion has helped give the post-apocalyptic Appalachian adventure a new lease of life. Frankly, I think Fallout 76 is pretty damn rad (pun unintended!), and believe that many of its problems were symptomatic of something bigger than the game itself. But I digress. If you’re in the mood to check out a uniquely S.P.E.C.I.A.L open-world role-playing game, you can do so for free this weekend on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Conan Exiles

Though 2017’s Conan Exiles is available for PS4, Xbox One and PC, it’s only free to play on PC this weekend. Personally, I was quite enamoured with the game when I reviewed it when it launched, and surmised that: “When things click, Conan Exiles is a unique and moreish survival-RPG that does scratch a primal itch. Unfortunately, it’s also sadly mired by a multitude of bugs, framerate stutters, audio dropouts and some head-scratchingly confusing menu systems.”

The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game

The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game was only just given away by Warner Bros. yesterday as part of the ongoing Play Apart Together initiatives that publishers are currently promoting to help folks stay at home during the ongoing crisis.

This game’s available for free right now on the PS4, Xbox One and PC platforms, and you have until May 21st to download it. So, what are you waiting for?

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr

If you’re after something to scratch your strategy-RPG itch, Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr may be the game for you. Indeed, the acclaimed action-RPG is available today (May 16th) if you’re playing on the Xbox One and have an Xbox Live Gold membership. The game is one of the two Xbox One titles offered for this month’s free games, and it’s available from now until June 15th to keep.

Overlord 2

Overlord 2 is the other freebie that Xbox Gold subscribers are lucky to nab this month. If you’re after a whacky action-RPG with a ton of heart and humour, this could be the experience for you. And you can get it for free from now until May 31st if you’re subscribed to Xbox Live Gold.

Terraria

Even though Terraria has been out for nearly 10 years (it released in 2011), the 2D sandbox RPG still holds a special place in many gamers’ hearts. Part Minecraft, part Spelunky and with a ton of depth, charm and adventure, Terraria is an addictive and endearing indie title that easily offers 100+ hours of gameplay.

You can play Terraria for free on the Xbox One until May 17th as long as you’ve got an Xbox Live Gold membership.

Castle Crashers Remastered

Castle Crashers Remastered is the last of the Xbox One’s free games for the weekend. Not only did the original captivate players with its colourful style and fun gameplay, but now that it’s remastered, you can give it another whirl, or you can try it for the first time for free if you’ve got an Xbox Live Gold membership.

Assassin’s Creed Discovery Tours

This one counts as two games, as we’ve actually got a pair of Assassin’s Creed titles available to play for free. They’re called Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece and Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt, and while they’re quite different from your usual Assassin’s Creed games, they’re the perfect companion experiences to Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

You’ll need a Uplay account to get the games, but once you’ve got them, they’re yours to keep for good.

Stellaris

To commemorate the spacefaring strategy game’s fourth anniversary, a big content update has recently been released. And to help give players the opportunity to check it out, Stellaris has been made available for free via Steam from now until May 17th.

So, there you have it. 10 great games that should offer a little something for everyone. But tell us, do any of these Xbox One, PC or PS4 titles appeal to you? Let us know by dropping a comment down below in the usual place.