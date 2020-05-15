A Surprising Game Is Now Free For All Xbox One Owners

Xbox One owners are going to be spoiled for choice with free games this weekend, it seems.

Alongside the usual range of titles being given away as part of Microsoft’s long-running Games With Gold promotion, a number of third-party publishers are throwing their hat into the ring, so to speak, in an effort to win your attention. As reported earlier today, industry giant Bethesda has kicked things off by making Fallout 76 free to play until next week, promising a near-endless gameplay experience, but post-apocalyptic RPGs aren’t for everyone.

Fortunately, Warner Bros. has just made its own contribution in the name of priceless entertainment by making what’s usually a $50 adventure cost absolutely nothing. This time, it’s The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game (yes, it’s a mouthful) that’s being discounted by 100%, and if you’ve any intention of picking it up, it’s worth acting sooner rather than later. As of writing, you have less than 24 hours to take advantage of the deal.

Released back in 2017 as a tie-in for the film version of LEGO Ninjago, core gameplay follows a similar, if not identical, format to other entries in TT Games’ extensive library of LEGO adaptations, featuring simple puzzles, a sprinkling of combat and more collectables than your brain can even comprehend. For casual gamers perhaps looking for an easily digestible experience, you can’t go wrong with this one.

It’s worth noting while we’re on the topic, too, that a new entry in the beloved LEGO Star Wars franchise – The Skywalker Saga – is due to release later this year and promises to take players on a whistle-stop tour of the entire nine-part film series. For more details, including the first look at box art revealed earlier this month, see here.