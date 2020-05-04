Traveller’s Tales’ LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is scheduled to land in our own Milky Way galaxy later this year for consoles and PC, assuredly bringing a welcome change of pace for followers of EA’s straight-faced additions to the franchise’s canon.

As always, fans can expect more perfectly-timed slapstick comedy from blocky versions of popular series characters, with this particular installment intended to retell the entire Skywalker story – from Anakin’s turn to the Dark Side to Palpatine’s ultimate defeat at the hands of Ben Solo and Rey Palpa- er, Skywalker – from start to finish in an adventure for all ages to enjoy. Warner Bros. has yet to reveal any gameplay of the title so far, of course, though what with today being particularly special for Star Wars fans, the publisher has decided to share a special treat.

Check out the gallery below for The Skywalker Saga‘s official box art:

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Official Box Art Revealed 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

All three film eras get equal representation this time around, with the battles of Geonosis and Hoth from Attack of the Clones and Empire Strikes Back respectively depicted. As for the Sequel Trilogy, Finn, Rey and Kylo fill out the art’s foreground with the remaining space dominated by father and son pair, Luke and Vader. Nothing all too surprising here, then, though the image at least seems to confirm that Traveller’s Tales won’t be glossing over any of the movies.

While we await further details in regards to LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga‘s release date, be sure to check out today’s other developments – including Fortnite‘s May the 4th celebrations as well as reports that a third Knights of the Old Republic game is in development – by clicking the respective links.