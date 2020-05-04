Fortnite Brings Back Lightsabers For Star Wars Day, But Only For A Limited Time

Star Wars day is upon us and, as usual, worldwide celebrations are in order.

Never one to miss capitalizing on the popularity of globally popular franchises, Epic Games has decided to bring back a bunch of suitably-themed cosmetics for Fortnite to coincide with May the 4th, including character skins, TIE Fighter gliders and wraps aplenty. Those who celebrated Rise of Skywalker‘s release in theaters last year by partaking in the battle royale’s somewhat controversial tie-in event won’t find anything new here, unfortunately, but it’s nonetheless a fantastic opportunity for those who missed the festivities last time around.

Check out the gallery below for just some of the items currently up for sale in-game:

Fortnite Update Adds Loads Of New Star Wars Skins, Free TIE Whisper Glider 1 of 3

Finn, Rey and Kylo are just some of the Sequel Trilogy’s main characters returning to Apollo Island joined by the iconic Stormtrooper as well as several weapons based on the franchise, including Lightsabers. Do note, however, that all of the above is only sticking around for a limited time, though Epic has declined to specify the exact window of availability. To be on the safe side, we’d suggest making any intended purchases as soon as possible.

In other news, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is fast approaching its end. With only a few weeks to go until the next major update arrives, fans don’t have long to get their affairs in order, so to speak. That includes, among others, completing any remaining Deadpool tasks that may have slipped under the radar. For our guide to unlocking Wade Wilson’s outfit, as well as how to play the secret minigame stealthily added last week, click the respective links. Good luck and, as always, May the 4th Be With You.