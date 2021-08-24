10 New Humble Games Titles Are Coming To Xbox Game Pass

During today’s Xbox Gamescom 2021 trailer, Humble Games revealed that 10 new indie titles are coming to Xbox Game Pass.

The Humble Bundle publisher announced today that the following games will be available for Game Pass subscribers. No need to purchase these indie hits from the company’s store; just boot up your PC or Xbox upon release.

Chinatown Detective Agency

Archvale

Midnight Fight Express

Next Space Rebels

Unpacking

Bushiden

Dodgeball Academia

Signalis

Unsighted

and Flinn: Son of Crimson

This story is breaking