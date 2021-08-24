10 New Humble Games Titles Are Coming To Xbox Game Pass
During today’s Xbox Gamescom 2021 trailer, Humble Games revealed that 10 new indie titles are coming to Xbox Game Pass.
The Humble Bundle publisher announced today that the following games will be available for Game Pass subscribers. No need to purchase these indie hits from the company’s store; just boot up your PC or Xbox upon release.
- Chinatown Detective Agency
- Archvale
- Midnight Fight Express
- Next Space Rebels
- Unpacking
- Bushiden
- Dodgeball Academia
- Signalis
- Unsighted
- and Flinn: Son of Crimson
This story is breaking