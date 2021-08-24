Home / gaming

10 New Humble Games Titles Are Coming To Xbox Game Pass

Signalis

During today’s Xbox Gamescom 2021 trailer, Humble Games revealed that 10 new indie titles are coming to Xbox Game Pass.

The Humble Bundle publisher announced today that the following games will be available for Game Pass subscribers. No need to purchase these indie hits from the company’s store; just boot up your PC or Xbox upon release.

  • Chinatown Detective Agency
  • Archvale
  • Midnight Fight Express
  • Next Space Rebels
  • Unpacking
  • Bushiden
  • Dodgeball Academia
  • Signalis
  • Unsighted
  • and Flinn: Son of Crimson

This story is breaking

