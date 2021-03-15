One Of 2019’s Most Popular Games May Soon Be Free On PlayStation And Xbox

One of the best last-gen games could be headed to PlayStation Plus and/or Xbox Game Pass in the near future for the low price of nothing.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, FromSoftware’s critically acclaimed action-adventure set in 16th century Japan, walked away with top honors from 2019’s Game Awards ceremony, with director Hidetaka Miyazaki firmly establishing himself as the latest in a long line of industry auteurs hailing from the home nation of all things gaming. Indeed, the veteran, responsible for birthing an entire RPG subgenre with the original Dark Souls and its two sequels (as well as Bloodborne), unnecessarily proved that his team was far from a one-trick pony by delivering a laster-focused action-oriented affair not bogged down by stat sheets and multiplayer balancing concerns.

That being the case, then, anyone who has yet to experience Wolf’s quest for revenge on a traitorous samurai clan should absolutely consider picking it up at their earliest convenience, especially as current word on the street, so to speak, is that it’ll soon be completely free to download.

XboxEra podcast co-host Shpeshal Ed suggested as such last week over on Twitter, stating: “If you’re thinking of buying Sekiro in the next couple of months or so…maybe hold off. Just in case.”

As for what platforms fans could potentially see Sekiro being free on, Shpeshal’s expertise leads us to believe that the title has a higher chance of showing up on Xbox Game Pass later this year, though there’s no reason why this couldn’t also extend to PlayStation Plus. Sony’s regular giveaway has been chock-full of AAA content as of late – March’s headliner is none other than Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake – and FromSoftware’s most recent release certainly fits the bill as such.

Whatever the outcome, we’ll be sure to keep you posted. But for now, we’d definitely recommend holding off on a purchase. Stay tuned.