One Of 2020’s Most Popular Games Is Now Half Price On PlayStation 4

If you’re in the mood for some tense survival horror action this weekend, Sony’s latest Deal of the Week promotion for PlayStation 4 owners will assuredly be right up your alley.

Resident Evil 3, Capcom’s well-received remake released back in April, has already enjoyed a number of post-launch discounts over the last couple of months or so, though this particular price cut is undoubtedly the best one yet. Jill Valentine’s nightmarish escape from Raccoon City is available now on PlayStation Store for $29.99, representing a 50% reduction over the standard $59.99. For a title that proved to be quite popular – even if it couldn’t fully match up to last year’s similarly reimagined Resident Evil 2 – $30 is a very fair price and it’s worth noting, too, that the third entry also comes bundled with experimental multiplayer mode, Resident Evil Resistance.

An asymmetrical experience, Resistance tasks four survivors – all with their own unique skills – with escaping a series of maze-like maps overseen by an all-seeing Mastermind. The latter can spawn enemies, place traps and generally hinder the survivors’ progress, even taking direct control of iconic characters such as Nemesis and RE2‘s iconic Mr. X.

Speaking of which, those that missed out on 2019’s critically acclaimed remake can also pick both it and this year’s installment up together as part of the Raccoon City Edition bundle. The two-game collection is itself currently discounted and will set you back a modest $45 instead of the usual $80. Value doesn’t get much better than that, then, and we’d suggest taking advantage of this offer now, before it’s gone for good. As is usually the case with these so-called Deals of the Week, you’ll have until the following Monday (September 14th, in this case) before everything goes back to standard price.

In somewhat related news, Sony has locked in a final showcase for PlayStation 4‘s next-gen successor and there’s a good chance the event will serve as a staging ground for more Resident Evil Village details, so stay tuned!