Resident Evil 2 & 3 Remakes Get Big Price Cut On PlayStation 4

Capcom’s acclaimed remakes of survival horror classics Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 are currently up for grabs on PS4 at a heavily discounted price. As of writing, it’s not immediately clear when the sale went live or, for that matter, how long it’s scheduled to last for, but most importantly, you haven’t missed your chance. For this particular deal, both titles are bundled together for a total of $44.79, an almost 50% saving on the usual $79.99 price tag.

For less than the $60 usually demanded by a new triple-A release, this is one bargain fans of the genre shouldn’t overlook, especially if they’ve yet to play one or both. Resident Evil 2 is, of course, the superior game here, having attracted universal praise from longtime fans and critics alike when it released back in 2019, adoration that its sequel couldn’t quite manage to replicate 12 months later.

Make no mistake, Jill Valentine’s own struggle to escape the doomed Raccoon City as it succumbs to the T-Virus isn’t a bad series entry – facial animations and voice acting are some of the best you’ll find in modern games – but it certainly leaves much to be desired in terms of length and tone. An over-reliance on set pieces and a disappointing adaptation of the iconic Nemesis are two major drawbacks that prevent Resident Evil 3 from reaching the lofty heights of its predecessor, no doubt, but for $22, you can’t go wrong.

It’s worth noting, too, that 3 also comes bundled with a copy of Resident Evil Resistance, a standalone, asymmetrical multiplayer experience that pits four survivors against one all-powerful Mastermind. The former’s goal is to escape a trap-filled, zombie-infested compound while the latter’s is to prevent such an outcome by any means necessary. If that brief overview has piqued your curiosity, more details can be found over here.

As for the future of Resident Evil, next year will see the release of Village, the franchise’s eighth mainline installment and direct sequel to 2017’s Resident Evil 7. For all the latest news and rumors on that front, head this way.