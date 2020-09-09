Resident Evil Village Reportedly On Track For Early 2021 Launch

While fans eagerly await the promised update on Resident Evil Village‘s development progress later this month, leakers have decided to fill the gaps with some interesting details. AestheticGamer – a reputable source that’s consistently provided accurate information about the series previously – recently shared a handful of new tidbits about the survival horror sequel to followers over on Twitter, including what could potentially be the most precise release window to date.

Capcom being unable to follow through with its original plans of dropping a new trailer for Village in August immediately left many concerned that perhaps the project had hit a few roadblocks, but according to AestheticGamer, there’s absolutely nothing to worry about. “RE8 is very much on track & not behind schedule from what I hear,” they say, adding “they [Capcom] want RE8 to release first half of 2021 100% and quite possible within this fiscal year.”

Chilling Resident Evil 8 Screenshots Show Off More Of The Game's World 1 of 14

Click to skip

























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Japan’s fiscal year, for those not aware, runs from April 1st to March 31st, meaning that if what’s stated above is true, Village is currently intended for release no later than the first quarter (January-March) of 2021. Whether Capcom can stick to that ETA remains to be seen, of course, though we’ll hopefully get a clearer picture of the current state of play at the Tokyo Game Show later this month.

Like the majority of 2020’s gaming fixtures and events, this year’s TGS is planned to be a digital-only affair and will serve as the host for numerous announcements and trailers from studios situated in gaming’s birthplace. Given that we already know of Capcom’s involvement, this could also be the venue it has chosen to reveal its previously confirmed Monster Hunter title for Nintendo Switch, so be on the lookout for that when the show kicks off on September 23rd.

Resident Evil Village is in development for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC.