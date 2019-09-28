Capcom Releases Video Of Full-Length Match From Project Resistance

While its premise does seem intriguing, it should come as no surprise that longtime Resident Evil fans have been left disappointed following the announcement of Project Resistance.

As we covered after the game’s initial reveal, franchise diehards quickly took to Twitter to post their reactions, with many bashing it for straying too far from the series’ survival horror roots. Considering how popular Resident Evil 7 and the remake of Resident Evil 2 were, the amount of backlash is not surprising, though Capcom has taken the time to address fans’ concerns, and has gone on the record to say that those who aren’t too keen on an online 4v1 asymmetrical experience will be able to play offline in a solo mode which is more “focused on the narrative component.”

Unfortunately, Capcom has an uphill battle when it comes to wooing fans, but it doesn’t look like they’re giving up anytime soon. In just a few days, an official beta will kick off and lasts from October 4th until the 7th on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. And in an attempt to bump up the hype and anticipation, Capcom has now released a brand new gameplay video on the official Resident Evil YouTube page, which shows off a full-length match from the game’s Xbox One version.

The clip comes in at a little over the 10-minute mark, and while it does show off plenty of gameplay, fans aren’t sold on the title just yet. In fact, at the time of writing, the video has only racked up 740 likes, with the number of dislikes already having surpassed 1,200.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the fanbase at large has warmed up to Project Resistance. With an expected release sometime in 2020 though, we’re hopeful that the development team will be able to win over the detractors in time for the game’s launch. We’re curious though: what do you think about the newly-released video? As always, be sure to send us your thoughts in the usual spot below.