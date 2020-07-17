Xbox One Players Can Now Download 3 Games For Free

The remaining two games included with July’s Games With Gold promotion are now available to download completely free for all Xbox Live Gold subscribers.

In case you missed the memo earlier this month, Microsoft confirmed the four games that are being given away throughout midsummer as WRC 8, Dunk Lords, Juju and Saints Row 2. Unlike the first three, however, Volition’s open-world action-adventure sequel was only scheduled to be free until July 15th, meaning you’ll either need to wait for it to go on sale elsewhere or pay full price if you still want to pick it up.

As for the rest, you can find all the important dates of availability as well as a description of each title, courtesy of their respective developer, down below.

WRC 8: July 1 – July 31 on Xbox One

Dunk Lords: July 16 – August 15 on Xbox One

Juju: July 16 – July 31 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

Dunk Lords “Dunk Lords is a two-on-two basketball beat ’em up featuring over-the-top special moves, devastating dunks, and game-changing equipment. Choose from 20 of the baddest ballers around, each with unique special attacks and abilities, and do battle on a variety of hazard-filled courts.”

WRC 8 “The most complete and authentic official WRC simulation yet. New physics for all surfaces, a completely redesigned career mode, dynamic weather conditions, 50 teams, 14 countries, 100 tracks, weekly challenges and more.”

JuJu “Journey with the shaman panda, Juju, and his lizard sidekick, Peyo, as they embark upon a dangerous and mystical journey to save Juju’s father and the world from an ancient evil. Run, bounce, chant, and battle humongous bosses with a friend or family member in this beautifully animated, lighthearted adventure.”

Unsurprisingly, many outspoken Xbox owners have voiced their disappointment with July’s (and indeed, most of 2020 as a whole) selection of free entertainment, so it’ll be interesting to see if Microsoft takes the feedback on board for August’s offerings. If, on the other hand, what we’ve been hearing recently is accurate, there might not be a Games With Gold promotion to speak of at all, come the arrival of Xbox Series X. You can see here for more details on that.

Tell us, though, will you be picking up any of these free Xbox One games? As always, let us know in the usual place down below and stay tuned for Microsoft’s announcement on August’s Games With Gold titles, as it’s no doubt just around the corner now.