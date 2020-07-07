3 New Games Revealed For PlayStation 5

While the focus of Sony and Microsoft’s headline presentations may be laser-focused on first-party titles and other triple-A productions meant to show off the sheer power of hardware packed inside their respective next-gen consoles, it’s just as important to celebrate the mid-range, more modestly-budgeted games headed to both systems over the next 12 months. As for the three games revealed today, they were all showcased as part of publisher Nacon’s special Connect presentation earlier today and include new IPs Steelrising, Werewolf: The Apocalypse and Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, the latest video game adaptation of Mark Rein-Hagen’s tabletop game of the same name.

Interested in learning more about each of the three newly-announced titles? See below for more details, including descriptions and scheduled release dates.

Steelrising

King Louis XVI’s automata army is terrorising the citizens of Paris. Join the Revolution as Aegis and fight against this reign of terror to try and change the course of history!

Release Date: TBA for PC and next-gen consoles.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Embrace the role of 3 vampires, each belonging to a different clan of the Camarilla. Weave between their intertwined stories, unravel fact from fiction and make choices that will define the future of the city of Boston. Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is coming to Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in 2021.

Release Date: 2021 for PC (via Epic Games Store), current and next-gen consoles.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

With his former Caern in danger, Cahal must return to a land he once called home to protect his family and friends, no matter the cost. With the evil corporation Endron besieging them from every side, only you can fight the corruption taking root within your home, using the devastating power of the Werewolf to turn the tide. Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood is coming to Epic Games Store, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in February 2021.

Release Date: 2021 for PC (via Epic Games Store), current and next-gen consoles.

If your interest has been firmly piqued, more information for all three games can by found over on Nacon’s official website (link below), but before you depart, be sure to let us know in the comments below, which of the trio has you most excited!

