Every PlayStation 5 Game That’s Been Confirmed So Far
Gamers looking to get their hands on the PlayStation 5 are inching closer and closer now to achieving their goal. The console, which should be on store shelves later this year to compete with Microsoft’s own next-gen device, the Xbox Series X, was finally revealed to the world the other week, and suffice it to say, folks were floored by what they saw.
Aside from showing us two different versions of the very modern-looking console (one with a disc drive, the other digital-only), Sony also announced a number of games for the platform, beginning with Insomniac’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. But that was just the tip of the iceberg, as what followed was an avalanche of high profile, exciting and intriguing titles, leaving gamers with their jaws on the floor.
And below, you can find the full list of everything that’s been confirmed for the PlayStation 5 so far. Ready to dive in?
- MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES
- HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST
- PRAGMATA
- RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART
- RESIDENT EVIL 8 VILLAGE
- DEMON’S SOULS
- GHOSTWIRE: TOKYO
- GRAN TURISMO 7
- ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA
- CYBERPUNK 2077
- SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE
- GODFALL
- HITMAN 3
- VAMPIRE: THE MASQUERADE – BLOODLINES 2
- KENA: BRIDGE OF SPIRTS
- DEATHLOOP
- OUTRIDERS
- SCARLET NEXUS
- DYING LIGHT 2
- OBSERVER SYSTEM REDUX
- PROJECT ATHIA
- RAINBOW SIX QUARANTINE
- WATCH DOGS: LEGION
- GODS AND MONSTERS
- YAKUZA: LIKE A DRAGON
- RETURNAL
- NBA 2K21
- MADDEN NFL 21
- APEX LEGENDS
- ASTRO’S PLAYROOM
- BUGSNAX
- CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE
- CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE
- CHIVALRY 2
- CHORUS
- CONTROL
- CRIS TALES
- DESTINY 2
- DESTRUCTION ALL-STARS
- DIRT 5
- DUSTBORN
- FORTNITE
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA
- GOODBYE VOLCANO HIGH
- GOTHIC
- GRAND THEFT AUTO V
- IN THE SOUND MIND
- JETT: THE FAR SHORE
- LITTLE DEVIL INSIDE
- LORDS OF THE FALLEN 2
- METAL HELLSLINGER
- MICROMAN
- ODDWORLD: SOULSTORM
- PARADISE LOST
- PLANET COASTER
- QUANTUM ERROR
- ROOTS OF PACHA
- THE LAST OF US PART II
- TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
- STARFIELD
- SHERLOCK HOLMES: CHAPTER ONE
- SOLAR ASH
- STRAY
- THE LORD OF THE RINGS GOLLUM
- THE PATHLESS
- TRIBES OF MIDGARD
- WARFRAME
- WRC 9
So, there you have it. Every title that’s been 100% confirmed to be arriving on the PlayStation 5. Of course, there are countless others that are rumored or all but confirmed – like Call of Duty 2020, Overwatch 2 and The Elder Scrolls VI – but the titles above are the ones that we can say are coming to the console with absolute certainty. And what a line-up it is.
Indeed, even now, with months still to go before we can get our hands on the PlayStation 5, Sony has put together a wildly impressive roster of games that offers something for just about everyone. And you can bet that they’ve still got a few surprises up their sleeves for us, too, with the company no doubt holding back on revealing a few of their titles until closer to launch.
Source: ComicBook.com
