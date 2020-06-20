Every PlayStation 5 Game That’s Been Confirmed So Far

Gamers looking to get their hands on the PlayStation 5 are inching closer and closer now to achieving their goal. The console, which should be on store shelves later this year to compete with Microsoft’s own next-gen device, the Xbox Series X, was finally revealed to the world the other week, and suffice it to say, folks were floored by what they saw.

Aside from showing us two different versions of the very modern-looking console (one with a disc drive, the other digital-only), Sony also announced a number of games for the platform, beginning with Insomniac’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. But that was just the tip of the iceberg, as what followed was an avalanche of high profile, exciting and intriguing titles, leaving gamers with their jaws on the floor.

And below, you can find the full list of everything that’s been confirmed for the PlayStation 5 so far. Ready to dive in?

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES

HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST

PRAGMATA

RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART

RESIDENT EVIL 8 VILLAGE

DEMON’S SOULS

GHOSTWIRE: TOKYO

GRAN TURISMO 7

ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA

CYBERPUNK 2077

SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE

GODFALL

HITMAN 3

VAMPIRE: THE MASQUERADE – BLOODLINES 2

KENA: BRIDGE OF SPIRTS

DEATHLOOP

OUTRIDERS

SCARLET NEXUS

DYING LIGHT 2

OBSERVER SYSTEM REDUX

PROJECT ATHIA

RAINBOW SIX QUARANTINE

WATCH DOGS: LEGION

GODS AND MONSTERS

YAKUZA: LIKE A DRAGON

RETURNAL

NBA 2K21

MADDEN NFL 21

APEX LEGENDS

ASTRO’S PLAYROOM

BUGSNAX

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE

CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE

CHIVALRY 2

CHORUS

CONTROL

CRIS TALES

DESTINY 2

DESTRUCTION ALL-STARS

DIRT 5

DUSTBORN

FORTNITE

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA

GOODBYE VOLCANO HIGH

GOTHIC

GRAND THEFT AUTO V

IN THE SOUND MIND

JETT: THE FAR SHORE

LITTLE DEVIL INSIDE

LORDS OF THE FALLEN 2

METAL HELLSLINGER

MICROMAN

ODDWORLD: SOULSTORM

PARADISE LOST

PLANET COASTER

QUANTUM ERROR

ROOTS OF PACHA

THE LAST OF US PART II

TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE

STARFIELD

SHERLOCK HOLMES: CHAPTER ONE

SOLAR ASH

STRAY

THE LORD OF THE RINGS GOLLUM

THE PATHLESS

TRIBES OF MIDGARD

WARFRAME

WRC 9

So, there you have it. Every title that’s been 100% confirmed to be arriving on the PlayStation 5. Of course, there are countless others that are rumored or all but confirmed – like Call of Duty 2020, Overwatch 2 and The Elder Scrolls VI – but the titles above are the ones that we can say are coming to the console with absolute certainty. And what a line-up it is.

Indeed, even now, with months still to go before we can get our hands on the PlayStation 5, Sony has put together a wildly impressive roster of games that offers something for just about everyone. And you can bet that they’ve still got a few surprises up their sleeves for us, too, with the company no doubt holding back on revealing a few of their titles until closer to launch.