Watch: Sony Finally Reveals PlayStation 5 Console Design In New Video

With just a couple months to go until the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X kick off the next console generation, Sony and Microsoft are finally beginning to get things going.

Case in point: Though they were only expected to show off games at their big reveal earlier today, the former company had a nice little surprise for us when they revealed the console design itself. Yes, the striking, beautiful design was put on display thanks to the video up above and if you want a closer look at it, you can consult the photos in the gallery down below.

Unfortunately, a price point still eludes us, but we imagine it won’t be cheap. Likewise, other than the holiday 2020 release window, no exact date has been announced just yet. Still, getting to see the PlayStation 5 in all its glory was a real treat and now that the lid has been pulled off, so to speak, we imagine Sony will be getting us more details in the not too distant future. Fingers crossed.

Speaking of which, we’re also keeping our fingers crossed that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic won’t wreak too much havoc on the company’s plans for their new hardware. After all, it looks like they’ve got a terrific line-up of games on the way (Resident Evil 8, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and many more) and we can’t wait to get our hands on them and take the console for a spin.

But tell us, what are your first impressions of the PlayStation 5? Indeed, was it worth the wait to see what it looked like? And which titles have you most excited? Take to the comments section down below and share your thoughts. And as always, watch this space for more.