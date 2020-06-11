Watch: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Trailer Teases The New PS5 Game

Ratchet & Clank have finally been given the go-ahead to embark on a new adventure, and we can hardly wait to get our hands on it.

The duo, long considered synonymous with the PlayStation brand, is coming to Sony’s next-gen console at an as-yet to be determined point (though we hope it’s sooner rather than later), with Insomniac once again confirmed to be developing. The studio, which was earlier confirmed in the very same presentation to be working on a brand new Spider-Man title, clearly has its work cut out for it to deliver on two massive first-party games for next-gen, though early signs definitely point to it having everything under control.

Don’t believe us? Just check out the gorgeous visual spectacle for yourselves via the trailer above and see what all the fuss is about.

As is the case with most reveals coming out of the showcase, limited screen time means we’re still largely in the dark in regards to gameplay changes and new mechanics, though time travel is clearly going to play a major role in both. And we can’t wait to learn more.

After all, the game’s subtitle, Rift Apart, clearly hints at such a theme, with Ratchet and his robot friend likely tasked with stitching back together reality no doubt as a result of recurring antagonist Dr. Nefarious’ latest scheme. Unfortunately, that’s all we know about the duo’s next adventure for now, but with the game finally having been revealed, you can be sure that we’ll learn additional details in no time at all.

Until then, tell us, do you like how Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is looking so far? As always, take to the comments section and share your thoughts.