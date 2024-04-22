Does ‘Knuckles’ have a post-credit scene? (No spoilers)

As part of a new cinematic universe, Knuckles has the double task of telling its own story and setting the stage for future Sonic the Hedgehog projects. By the rules of modern Hollywood this almost always means a post-credit scene.

Set after Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Knuckles follows the red Echidna warrior (voiced by Idris Elba) as he trains goofy police officer Wade Whipple (Adam Pally) in the ways of his clan. For Wade, that means gathering the courage to become a bowling master, while Knuckles hopes to reestablish his clan to its former glory. Meanwhile, new villains are around to fill the gap left by Dr. Robotnik’s (Jim Carrey) demise, meaning that Knuckles will have to tap into his alien power to survive and protect the ones he loves.

It’s the perfect concept for a Sonic spinoff, ripe for offering exhilarating action set pieces, heartfelt moments, and surreal comedy. We loved it, so check out our full review here.

While Knuckles‘ synopsis suggests a standalone adventure, fans are curious to learn how the spinoff series teases Sonic the Hedgehog 3, coming to theaters on Dec. 20, 2024. The embargo prevents us from going into specifics, but we can confirm that Knuckles has a single post-credit scene after the season’s final episode.

Does Knuckles’ post-credit Scene tease future Sonic projects?

Post-credit scenes of big Hollywood franchises usually belong to one of two kinds. First, they tease new characters or plot developments that will be further explored in future installments. Both Sonic the Hedgehog movies use this kind of tease. In the first movie, we glimpse Tails, who has come to Earth searching for Sonic. The second movie reveals Shadow, who will most likely become an antagonist for the sequel before joining forces with the Sonic Team.

While fans prefer the first kind of post-credits tease, these extra scenes are also commonly used to deliver one last joke or reveal a minor loose thread left behind by a movie or a show. In Knuckles, the post-credit scene belongs to this second type. So, if you miss it, you won’t be avoiding spoilers for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Still, the scene is sweet enough to reward fans for sticking around, as it shows how much some characters have evolved since the show’s beginning.

All six episodes of Knuckles will drop on Paramount Plus on April 26, 2024.

