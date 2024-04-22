Dead By Daylight
Image via Behaviour Interactive
All ‘Dead By Daylight’ survivors, ranked worst to best

The people have spoken!
Francisca Santos
Published: Apr 22, 2024 01:12 pm

It doesn’t really matter if you main survivor or killer in Dead by Daylight — it’s always good to keep track of the strongest perks, builds, and traits for each character. Just like how Ace Viscount essentially has Iron Will in his build without actually needing to use the perk.

Keeping that in mind, it’s nearly impossible to maintain a completely accurate list of all survivors and killers ranked. Perks are consistently being reworked, buffed, or nerfed with every patch, making it quite challenging to keep a list constantly updated. With that said though, on the website dennisreep, Dead by Daylight fans can vote for the best survivors, killers, and perks. So, don’t just take our word for it: here’s a list of the survivors in Dead by Daylight, ranked from worst to best, as voted by the audience.

Dead by Daylight survivors ranked from worst to best

Meg Thomas, Jeff Johansen, and Ada Wong from Dead By Daylight
via Behaviour Interactive

If you’re considering which survivor DLC to purchase next, you might want to check the strongest perks in Dead by Daylight. However, it ultimately boils down to personal preference. Even if a survivor is considered relatively weak based on their perks, it doesn’t mean you won’t have a lot of fun with them (take Jane’s bugged yet hilarious Head On, for instance). But here’s what the people say:

Worst Survivors:

  • Haddie
  • Jane
  • Claudette
  • Gabriel
  • Adam
  • Élodie
  • Jake
  • Jonah
  • Yoichi
  • Nea
  • Steve
  • David Tapp
  • Vittorio
  • Meg
  • Thalita
  • Dwight
  • Renato
  • Laurie
  • David King
  • Kate
  • Felix
  • Quentin
  • Bill
  • Ellen

Best survivors:

  • Ash
  • Zarina
  • Leon
  • Ada
  • Rebecca
  • Mikaela
  • Jill
  • Yun-Jin
  • Nancy
  • Feng
  • Alan
  • Ace
  • Nicolas Cage
  • Jeff
  • Sable
  • Cheryl
  • Yui

Once again, in the end, it all comes down to what you consider to be the best character for you. Whether it is through their design, in-built traits, or perks, in the end, what the majority believes, isn’t always the right choice for you. What’s more, it ultimately comes down to the type of gameplay you enjoy. If you like the chase, or if you want to go through the game as unnoticed as possible, the perks will be the ones helping you with your goal; not necessarily the survivor itself.

That said, there are essentially no locked-in perks, even if there are traits (like being quieter while grunting), which means that by unlocking each character’s perks at level 50, every survivor can use that character’s perks. So, just choose wisely, and find which survivor fits your taste — and which one catches your eye. However, I still recommend checking the individual perks instead — if you wish to win, that is.

Francisca Santos
