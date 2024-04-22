All ‘Dead By Daylight’ survivors, ranked worst to best

It doesn’t really matter if you main survivor or killer in Dead by Daylight — it’s always good to keep track of the strongest perks, builds, and traits for each character. Just like how Ace Viscount essentially has Iron Will in his build without actually needing to use the perk.

Keeping that in mind, it’s nearly impossible to maintain a completely accurate list of all survivors and killers ranked. Perks are consistently being reworked, buffed, or nerfed with every patch, making it quite challenging to keep a list constantly updated. With that said though, on the website dennisreep, Dead by Daylight fans can vote for the best survivors, killers, and perks. So, don’t just take our word for it: here’s a list of the survivors in Dead by Daylight, ranked from worst to best, as voted by the audience.

Dead by Daylight survivors ranked from worst to best

If you’re considering which survivor DLC to purchase next, you might want to check the strongest perks in Dead by Daylight. However, it ultimately boils down to personal preference. Even if a survivor is considered relatively weak based on their perks, it doesn’t mean you won’t have a lot of fun with them (take Jane’s bugged yet hilarious Head On, for instance). But here’s what the people say:

Worst Survivors:

Haddie

Jane

Claudette

Gabriel

Adam

Élodie

Jake

Jonah

Yoichi

Nea

Steve

David Tapp

Vittorio

Meg

Thalita

Dwight

Renato

Laurie

David King

Kate

Felix

Quentin

Bill

Ellen

Best survivors:

Ash

Zarina

Leon

Ada

Rebecca

Mikaela

Jill

Yun-Jin

Nancy

Feng

Alan

Ace

Nicolas Cage

Jeff

Sable

Cheryl

Yui

Once again, in the end, it all comes down to what you consider to be the best character for you. Whether it is through their design, in-built traits, or perks, in the end, what the majority believes, isn’t always the right choice for you. What’s more, it ultimately comes down to the type of gameplay you enjoy. If you like the chase, or if you want to go through the game as unnoticed as possible, the perks will be the ones helping you with your goal; not necessarily the survivor itself.

That said, there are essentially no locked-in perks, even if there are traits (like being quieter while grunting), which means that by unlocking each character’s perks at level 50, every survivor can use that character’s perks. So, just choose wisely, and find which survivor fits your taste — and which one catches your eye. However, I still recommend checking the individual perks instead — if you wish to win, that is.

