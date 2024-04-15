All ‘Dead by Daylight’ survivors, listed

We all remember a time when Dead by Daylight only had the original quartet announced. At some point, we could only choose between Dwight, Meg, Claudette, and Jake — and truth be told, it wasn’t half bad. Thankfully, though, those times are long behind us.
That quartet has since transformed into a 41-character list that is continually expanding. With each new character announced, they bring three new perks for us to use, essentially allowing us to alter our builds according to our preferences. Nowadays, it can be overwhelming to keep up with all the survivors that have been released — yes, I also miss the times when there were only 12 of them — but let me break down all the survivors for you, as of April 2024.
How many Dead by Daylight survivors are there?
At the time of writing, there are 41 playable Dead by Daylight survivors — 20 females and 21 males. Initially, the game only featured its original base game characters, over time, however, it has acquired more and more licensed characters from iconic horror franchises such as Halloween, Scream, Silent Hill, Saw, and many others. With that said, here is a list of all the survivors in Dead by Daylight:
- Ace Visconti
- Ada Wong
- Adam Francis
- Alan Wake
- Ashley J. Williams
- Cheryl Mason
- Claudette Morel
- David King
- Detective David Tapp
- Dwight Fairfield
- Élodie Rakoto
- Ellen Ripley
- Felix Richter
- Feng Min
- Gabriel Soma
- Haddie Kaur
- Jake Park
- Jane Romero
- Jeffrey “Jeff” Johansen
- Jill Valentine
- Jonah Vasquez
- Kate Denson
- Laurie Strode
- Leon Scott Kennedy
- Meg Thomas
- Mikaela Reid
- Nancy Wheeler
- Nea Karlsson
- Nicolas Cage
- Quentin Smith
- Rebecca Chambers
- Renato Lyra
- Sable Ward
- Steve Harrington
- Thalita Lyra
- Vittorio Toscano
- William “Bill” Overbeck
- Yoichi Asakawa
- Yui Kimura
- Yun-Jin Lee
- Zarina Kassir
The newest survivor, Sable Ward, originating from Chapter 31’s release, is also included in the list above, marking the 41st survivor to enter this gigantic multiverse of characters in Dead By Daylight. I wish you good luck if you do try to memorize all of the survivor perks, though.