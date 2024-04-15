All ‘Dead by Daylight’ survivors, listed

We all remember a time when Dead by Daylight only had the original quartet announced. At some point, we could only choose between Dwight, Meg, Claudette, and Jake — and truth be told, it wasn’t half bad. Thankfully, though, those times are long behind us.

That quartet has since transformed into a 41-character list that is continually expanding. With each new character announced, they bring three new perks for us to use, essentially allowing us to alter our builds according to our preferences. Nowadays, it can be overwhelming to keep up with all the survivors that have been released — yes, I also miss the times when there were only 12 of them — but let me break down all the survivors for you, as of April 2024.

How many Dead by Daylight survivors are there?

At the time of writing, there are 41 playable Dead by Daylight survivors — 20 females and 21 males. Initially, the game only featured its original base game characters, over time, however, it has acquired more and more licensed characters from iconic horror franchises such as Halloween, Scream, Silent Hill, Saw, and many others. With that said, here is a list of all the survivors in Dead by Daylight:

Ace Visconti

Ada Wong

Adam Francis

Alan Wake

Ashley J. Williams

Cheryl Mason

Claudette Morel

David King

Detective David Tapp

Dwight Fairfield

Élodie Rakoto

Ellen Ripley

Felix Richter

Feng Min

Gabriel Soma

Haddie Kaur

Jake Park

Jane Romero

Jeffrey “Jeff” Johansen

Jill Valentine

Jonah Vasquez

Kate Denson

Laurie Strode

Leon Scott Kennedy

Meg Thomas

Mikaela Reid

Nancy Wheeler

Nea Karlsson

Nicolas Cage

Quentin Smith

Rebecca Chambers

Renato Lyra

Sable Ward

Steve Harrington

Thalita Lyra

Vittorio Toscano

William “Bill” Overbeck

Yoichi Asakawa

Yui Kimura

Yun-Jin Lee

Zarina Kassir

The newest survivor, Sable Ward, originating from Chapter 31’s release, is also included in the list above, marking the 41st survivor to enter this gigantic multiverse of characters in Dead By Daylight. I wish you good luck if you do try to memorize all of the survivor perks, though.

