How many killers are in ‘Dead by Daylight?’

Although there are some iconic survivors in Dead By Daylight, gamers flock to Behaviour Interactive’s horror survival because of its gameplay — and, of course, its killers. With licenses galore, terrifying movie villains like Freddy Krueger and Chucky are playable characters in the asymmetric multiplayer. So, how many murderous antagonists are there?

Dead By Daylight was released on PC in 2016 and has slowly become available on all platforms (including mobile). And with players flocking to the game, the developer hasn’t slowed down with content and character releases. All in all, 35 killers are champing at the bit to sacrifice survivors like movie star Nicolas Cage and Left for Dead’s Bill Overbeck to The Entity.

When Dead By Daylight first dropped, killers were original creations with some being based on legendary names — for example, The Hillbilly replicating Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s Leatherface. Dozens of original villains have entered the fray, while recognizable villains from horror franchises like Scream, The Ring, and Resident Evil have also become playable.

In order of availability, here are the killers that can be found stalking in The Fog:

The Trapper

The Wraith

The Hillbilly

The Nurse

The Huntress

The Shape — Michael Myers

The Hag

The Doctor

The Cannibal — Leatherface

The Nightmare — Freddy Krueger

The Pig — Amanda Young

The Clown

The Spirit

The Legion

The Plague

The Ghost Face

The Demogorgon

The Oni

The Deathslinger

The Executioner — Pyramid Head

The Blight

The Twins

The Trickster

The Nemesis

The Cenobite — Pinhead

The Artist

The Onryō – Sadako

The Dredge

The Mastermind

The Knight

The Skull Merchant

The Singularity

The Xenomorph

The Good Guy — Chucky

The Unknown

The Unknown is the most recent killer to join Dead By Daylight. An original work by Behaviour Interactive, the mangled, axe-wielding figure came out in March 2024.

Every killer has unique abilities and perks used to smash the survivors’ glimmer of hope of escaping the trial. For example, The Unknown boasts “Unforeseen,” a perk that transfers their terror radius to a generator after kicking it, making them undetectable by survivors for a short period.

Considering a new killer has joined Dead By Daylight every few months, I don’t expect the content to dry up anytime soon. Gamers have shared their wishlists for killers all over the community, which includes horror movie notables like The Mummy’s Imhotep, Terrifier’s Art the Clown, Dead Silence’s Mary Shaw, and It’s Pennywise.

Regardless, there is no shortage of killers in Dead By Daylight, and it seems like the harrowing roster will continue to grow as the months and years go by.

