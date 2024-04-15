Image via YouTube
How many killers are in ‘Dead by Daylight?’

There are a lot of notorious villains.
Although there are some iconic survivors in Dead By Daylight, gamers flock to Behaviour Interactive’s horror survival because of its gameplay — and, of course, its killers. With licenses galore, terrifying movie villains like Freddy Krueger and Chucky are playable characters in the asymmetric multiplayer. So, how many murderous antagonists are there?

Dead By Daylight was released on PC in 2016 and has slowly become available on all platforms (including mobile). And with players flocking to the game, the developer hasn’t slowed down with content and character releases. All in all, 35 killers are champing at the bit to sacrifice survivors like movie star Nicolas Cage and Left for Dead’s Bill Overbeck to The Entity.

When Dead By Daylight first dropped, killers were original creations with some being based on legendary names — for example, The Hillbilly replicating Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s Leatherface. Dozens of original villains have entered the fray, while recognizable villains from horror franchises like Scream, The Ring, and Resident Evil have also become playable.

In order of availability, here are the killers that can be found stalking in The Fog:

  • The Trapper
  • The Wraith
  • The Hillbilly
  • The Nurse
  • The Huntress
  • The Shape — Michael Myers
  • The Hag
  • The Doctor
  • The Cannibal — Leatherface
  • The Nightmare — Freddy Krueger
  • The Pig — Amanda Young
  • The Clown
  • The Spirit
  • The Legion
  • The Plague
  • The Ghost Face
  • The Demogorgon
  • The Oni
  • The Deathslinger
  • The Executioner — Pyramid Head
  • The Blight
  • The Twins
  • The Trickster
  • The Nemesis
  • The Cenobite — Pinhead
  • The Artist
  • The Onryō – Sadako
  • The Dredge
  • The Mastermind
  • The Knight
  • The Skull Merchant
  • The Singularity
  • The Xenomorph
  • The Good Guy — Chucky
  • The Unknown

The Unknown is the most recent killer to join Dead By Daylight. An original work by Behaviour Interactive, the mangled, axe-wielding figure came out in March 2024.

Every killer has unique abilities and perks used to smash the survivors’ glimmer of hope of escaping the trial. For example, The Unknown boasts “Unforeseen,” a perk that transfers their terror radius to a generator after kicking it, making them undetectable by survivors for a short period.

Considering a new killer has joined Dead By Daylight every few months, I don’t expect the content to dry up anytime soon. Gamers have shared their wishlists for killers all over the community, which includes horror movie notables like The Mummy’s Imhotep, Terrifier’s Art the Clown, Dead Silence’s Mary Shaw, and It’s Pennywise.

Regardless, there is no shortage of killers in Dead By Daylight, and it seems like the harrowing roster will continue to grow as the months and years go by.

Hailing from British Columbia, Stephen McCaugherty has been exercising his freelance writing chops since 2019, and he does his best work when he's kicking back in a hostel somewhere around the world — usually with terrible internet. Primarily focusing on reality competition shows, movies, and combat sports, he joined WGTC as an entertainment contributor in 2023.