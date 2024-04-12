Image via YouTube
Category:
Gaming

Is ‘Dead By Daylight’ crossplay?

What kind of gamer is in your lobby?
Stephen McCaugherty
Stephen McCaugherty
|
Published: Apr 12, 2024 01:56 am

Behaviour Interactive’s Dead By Daylight continues to lead the asymmetric multiplayer gaming world with its harrowing A-list roster of characters and solid gameplay. So, can you play the survival horror with your friends if you’re on different platforms?

Dead By Daylight, first released in 2016 and allows gamers to team up in a hair-raising race against a maniacal killer, is available on all major platforms — PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

Queuing into a round doesn’t take too long because – yes – Dead By Daylight has cross-platform compatibility. Whether you’re unhooking teammates on PC or stabbing survivors on Xbox, friends can queue into the game together regardless of how they’re playing.

It’s important to note that whether you’re gaming with a group of friends on the same platform or a mix of different ones, there’s no voice chat — more on that here. Upwards of five people can play together in a private match, and four can join as survivors in a public game.

Dead By Daylight also supports a cross-platform friends list to conveniently link up. And if you meet the perfect teammate in a public game who plays on another platform, you can become besties. Behaviour Interactive said cross-platform playing “was a feature widely requested by the community” and created “an unprecedented multiplayer experience.”

In 2020, the developer introduced cross-platforming for Dead By Daylight, around four years after its release on PC. The game became available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in 2017, Nintendo Switch in 2019, and Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 in 2020. There are Android and iOS mobile versions, as well as one for Stadia, all of which came out in 2020.

From someone who has put in a modest amount of time playing Dead By Daylight, I believe playing a survivor on PC is the most optimal. For example, using a flashlight with a controller to blind a killer is extremely difficult without having the look sensitivity at 100%. But, on PC, it’s very manageable (if you can keep your nerves). Looping killers and spinning as a survivor is much easier with a mouse and keyboard as well. So, keep that in mind if you want to play Behaviour Interactive’s creation and have both console and PC at your disposal.

There’s one last thing to mention, and that’s cross-progression. Dead By Daylight features a ranking and leveling-up system for killers and survivors. As of right now, all of the perk unlocking and bloodpoint collecting you do on a PC or console can’t be transferred to the other. However, Steam, Epic Games, and Stadia support cross-progression if you link them with your Behaviour Interactive account.

Stephen McCaugherty
Hailing from British Columbia, Stephen McCaugherty has been exercising his freelance writing chops since 2019, and he does his best work when he's kicking back in a hostel somewhere around the world — usually with terrible internet. Primarily focusing on reality competition shows, movies, and combat sports, he joined WGTC as an entertainment contributor in 2023.