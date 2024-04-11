Dead By Daylight Movie
'Dead by Daylight' killer tier list

Each killer showcases their own unique set of strengths and weaknesses.
Seven years after its initial launch, interactive horror extravaganza Dead by Daylight remains as one of the most popular video games within the spooky community. And with a multitude of spine-tingling killers available to play, it’s no wonder the game’s popularity continues to increase.

Of course, one of the biggest reasons for the game’s overwhelming success is due to its even playing field between killers and survivors — which gamers have a chance to choose between in the loading screen. And while an abundance of survivors are often constantly discussed and ranked amongst the DBD community, it’s fair to say that killers occasionally take a back seat, and might not be as heavily explored and examined in the same vein as the survivors.

So from the seemingly endless onslaught of weapon-slinging baddies to supernatural villains, let’s dive in and showcase a specific killer tier list for the destroyers currently in Dead by Daylight.

The killer tier list in DBD, explained

The Twins from Dead By Daylight
Much like with any other high-profile ranking of a video game, tier lists are undoubtedly motivated and determined by an individual gamer’s personal preference and opinion. As for the list, the separate levels are showcased from S tier (which is considered the best), all the way down to D tier (the worst).

And while there are a large majority of unique killer tier lists out there, the general consensus amongst DBD gamers has been flat-out decided:

  • S tier: The Nurse, The Blight, The Spirit
  • A tier: The Hillbilly, The Good Guy, The Huntress, The Mastermind, The Executioner, The Xenomorph, The Cenobite, The Oni, The Artist, The Knight
  • B tier: The Hag, The Trickster, The Skull Merchant, The Onryo, The Singularity, The Unknown, The Doctor, The Twins, The Deathslinger, The Cannibal, The Dredge, The Pig, The Nemesis
  • C tier: The Wraith, The Demogorgon, The Legion, The Ghost Face
  • D tier: The Shape, The Clown, The Trapper, The Nightmare

As previously mentioned, the killer tier list is strictly opinionated, so others might agree with a particular ranking while other gamers might find faults. Either way, the DBD lore is soaring to new heights.

