Sony Offering 5 Great PS4 Games For Just $3 Each

There have been a ton of phenomenal sales going on for the summer, and they don’t seem to be stopping any time soon. As a matter of fact, PlayStation 4‘s ongoing Summer Sale has over 300 titles discounted for thrifty gamers looking for a good time, with plenty of high-profile and indie games just waiting to be grabbed up and downloaded. Of course, some of those discounts are deeper than others, and a handful of them are so cheap that not buying them would feel almost criminal.

As of right now, there are 5 games you can snag for $3 or less on the PlayStation Store, and at least a few of them are large-scale outings that are worth way more, so let’s take a look at what you may want to pick up right away. Maybe you could even use the $10 Sony is sending out to select PS4 users?

First up, you can grab Battlefield 1 for $2.99, which is one hell of a deal for this exceptional entry in the long-running franchise. Acting as a sort of soft reboot for the series’ formula, Battlefield 1‘s single player and multiplayer components both received fairly solid reviews upon release, and servers remain active even in the wake of the more recent Battlefield V. If you enjoy shooters, don’t pass this one up.

Dead Island: Retro Revenge is only $2.99 as well, and this little spinoff of the larger mainline franchise is a fun diversion with 16-bit graphics and a silly story about a man saving his cat. Yeah, it’s worth the asking price.

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes is the prequel to Metal Gear Solid V and features a fairly short and to-the-point campaign that fans of the series will certainly want to experience. For only $2.99, this one’s a steal, so long as you’re not expecting a full-fledged entry in the franchise.

2D rogue-like platformer Gonner is also just $2.99. It’s a challenging game, but if you’ve got the patience to replay it dozens of times, it’s definitely worth a purchase for only $2.99. Elsewhere, the cheapest title is only $2.49, and it’s a smart grab for pool lovers. Pure Pool is sure to scratch your itch to visit the billiards during quarantine with its focus on the full experience of playing against others.

Tell us, though, do any of these PlayStation 4 discounts excite you? And will you be picking any of these games up? Sound off in the comments section and let us know.