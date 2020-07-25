Sony Is Giving PlayStation 4 Players $10 For Free

Despite the fact that E3 and other gaming events and reveals were canceled this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, PlayStation fans have had a lot to get excited about as of late. Last month, Sony finally pulled back the curtain on their upcoming console, which is shaping up to be something special thanks to its lightning-fast SSD storage and a fairly robust CPU, both of which will pave the way for near-instantaneous loading and higher framerates on newer titles (as some of you might know, the PS4’s rather weak processor has been a huge barrier to 60 FPS games).

Until the new hardware hits store shelves, though, there’s plenty to enjoy in the here and now as Sony recently kicked off one of their biggest digital sales ever with over 500 games receiving fairly hefty discounts. There are plenty of titles on sale – including Red Dead Redemption 2, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Death Stranding – but it looks like some players will be able to save even more.

As reported by ComicBook.com, Sony is giving out $10 vouchers to PlayStation Plus subscribers as part of the subscription’s 10-year anniversary. Unfortunately, it’s not quite clear who’s eligible, seeing as how only some have received it. We’re hoping that Sony’s simply taking their time to generate and send out codes, but in the event that it’s truly a limited gift, there’s bound to be another giveaway sometime soon.

In you were lucky enough to receive one though, we’d love to hear about what you’re planning to use your $10 voucher on. So, as always, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!