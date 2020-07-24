Biggest PS4 Sale Of 2020 Is Now Live, Nearly 500 Games Discounted
We’ve been lucky enough to snag some pretty great deals from both Sony and Microsoft as of late. Indeed, from Far Cry 5 for a measly $9 on the PS4 to huge savings on the Resident Evil series on Xbox, there’s been plenty of offers to help keep your wallets happy in these trying times.
Now, it looks like Sony wants to double down on all the money-saving fun with their new, annual “Summer Sale” promotion. And as per usual, it’s a real doozie featuring around 500 heavily discounted titles for your gaming pleasure. That’s right, some of the biggest franchises in the industry make an appearance in the sale including Uncharted, Call Of Duty, Star Wars, DOOM, Dark Souls, Death Stranding, The Last Of Us, Days Gone, Final Fantasy, The Witcher, Metal Gear Solid, Dragon Quest, BioShock, Battlefield, Red Dead Redemption, Grand Theft Auto and many, many more.
The Japanese giant has confirmed that this year’s Summer Sale is here to stay until August 20th. However, if this one’s anything like previous Summer Sales, then new titles may be added into the mix at some point during the promotion. Whether that will be the case this year as well is still not clear, however.
Without further ado, though, here’s a rundown of some of the highlights in this year’s Summer Sale:
Less Than $10
- 7 Days to Die — $7.49
- Abzu — $9.99
- Alien: Isolation — $5.99
- Alien: Isolation – The Collection — $7.99
- American Fugitive — $7.99
- ARK: Aberration — $6.99
- ARK: Extinction — $6.99
- ARK: Scorched Earth — $6.99
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission — $9.99
- Bad North — $7.49
- Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass — $4.99
- Batman: Return to Arkham — $9.99
- Battlefield 1 — $2.99
- Battlefield 4 Premium Edition — $5.99
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle — $4.79
- Bravo Team — $9.99
- Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons — $4.99
- Call of Cthulhu — $9.99
- Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin — $9.99
- Dead Island Definitive Edition — $7.99
- Dead Island: Retro Revenge — $2.99
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition — $7.99
- DOOM — $5.99
- Déraciné — $6.59
- Dragon Ball FighterZ — $9.59
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2– $9.59
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair — $9.99
- eFootball PES 2020 — $7.49
- Farpoint — $9.99
- Final Fantasy Type-0 HD — $9.99
- Final Fantasy VII — $7.99
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered — $8.99
- Final Fantasy XV Season Pass — $7.49
- Firewall Zero Hour — $9.99
- For Honor — $5.99
- For The King — $9.99
- GoNNER — $2.99
- Grand Ages: Medieval — $5.99
- KILL la KILL – IF — $7.99
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – DLC Collection — $9.99
- Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition — $8.04
- LEGO CITY Undercover — $8.99
- LEGO Worlds — $5.99
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes — $2.99
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience — $4.99
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain — $3.99
- Metro Exodus – Sam’s Story — $8.99
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack — $9.99
- Need for Speed Deluxe Edition — $6.24
- Overcooked — $6.79
- Overlord: Fellowship of Evil — $7.04
- PUBG — $9.89
- Prey: Mooncrash — $7.99
- Tekken 7 — $9.99
- The Council – The Complete Season — $7.49
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine — $7.99
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Expansion Pass — $9.99
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone — $3.99
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition — $9.99
- Unravel Yarny Bundle — $8.99
- White Day: A Labyrinth Named School — $6.89
- Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot — $7.99
- Yakuza Kiwami — $9.99
$10-$20
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown — $19.79
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey — $19.99
- Anthem — $11.99
- A Plague Tale: Innocence — $16.99
- Arizona Sunshine — $14.79
- ARK: Survival Evolved — $12.49
- ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass — $15.74
- Battlefield V — $14.79
- BioShock: The Collection — $12.49
- Black Desert: Traveler Edition — $14.99
- Blasphemous — $12.49
- Blood and Truth — $19.99
- Borderlands 2 VR — $19.99
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered — $15.99
- Car Mechanic Simulator — $17.99
- Control Season Pass — $15.99
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy — $19.99
- Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death — $11.99
- Dark Souls III — $14.99
- Dark Souls III – Season Pass — $12.49
- Destiny 2: Forsaken — $14.99
- DiRT Rally 2.0 — $13.99
- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT — $14.99
- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Season Pass — $14.99
- Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below — $19.99
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition — $11.99
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition — $15.99
- FIFA 20 — $11.99
- ELEX — $14.99
- Everybody’s Golf VR — $14.99
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition — $17.99
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition — $14.99
- Final Fantasy IX Digital Edition — $10.49
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers — $19.99
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition — $14.99
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition — $17.49
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster — $12.49
- Gran Turismo Sport — $11.99
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition — $14.99
- GreedFall — $19.99
- GRID Launch Edition — $15.99
- Hitman 2 – Gold Edition — $19.99
- Hitman HD Enhanced Collection — $14.99
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition — $14.99
- I Am Setsuna — $19.99
- Indivisible — $19.99
- Jump Force — $19.79
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded — $13.99
- Just Cause 4 – Expansion Pass — $14.99
- Jump Force – Characters Pass — $9.99
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance — $14.99
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 +2.5 ReMIX — $19.99
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue — $19.79
- Kingdom Hearts III — $17.99
- Layers of Fear + observer_ Bundle — $11.99
- Madden NFL 20 — $11.99
- Lost Sphear — $19.99
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition — $19.99
- Metro Exodus — $13.99
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War — $12.49
- Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV — $14.99
- Moss — $14.99
- MudRunner — $10.49
- MX vs ATV All Out — $14.99
- NHL 20 — $11.99
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom — $14.99
- Outward — $15.99
- PixARK — $19.99
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition — $11.99
- Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle — $19.49
- Resident Evil 2 Remake — $19.99
- Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition — $19.99
- Rez Infinite — $14.99
- Romancing SaGa 2 — $12.49
- Romancing Saga 3 — $19.42
- Secret of Mana — $19.99
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition — $19.79
- Shenmue III — $19.99
- Soulcalibur VI — $14.99
- Soulcalibur VI Season Pass — $14.99
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy — $19.99
- Star Ocean First Departure R — $14.06
- Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness — $11.99
- Star Ocean: The Last Hope – 4K and Full HD Remaster — $10.49
- Star Ocean Till The End Of Time — $10.49
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade — $14.99
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy — $11.99
- Steins;Gate 0 — $10.49
- Superhot — $12.49
- Superhot VR — $12.49
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition — $14.99
- Tekken 7 – Ultimate Edition — $19.99
- Tetris Effect — $19.99
- The Crew 2 — $12.49
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Expansion — $19.79
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition — $15.99
- The Last Of Us Remastered — $14.99
- The Sims 4 — $14.79
- The Surge 2 — $19.99
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — $11.99
- Torchlight II — $11.99
- Trine: Ultimate Collection — $19.99
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End — $14.99
- Vampyr — $11.99
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 — $14.99
- Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition — $17.99
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus — $11.99
- World of Final Fantasy — $12.49
- World War Z — $11.99
- WWE 2K20 — $19.79
More than $20
- ARK Park — $24.99
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate — $22.49
- Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout — $36.59
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition — $24.99
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass — $39.99
- Bus Simulator — $23.99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe — $39.99
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Battle Pass Edition — $59.99
- Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe — $39.99
- Code Vein: Deluxe Edition — $39.99
- Control — $20.99
- Control Digital Deluxe Edition — $39.99
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled — $23.99
- Days Gone — $26.79
- Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition — $33.49
- Dead or Alive 6 — $20.99
- Death Stranding — $35.99
- Death Stranding – Digital Deluxe Edition — $47.99
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep — $20.99
- Disintegration — $29.99
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition — $29.99
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot — $35.99
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Ultimate Edition — $56.99
- Dragon Quest Builders — $29.99
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 — $29.99
- Dragon Quest XI – Digital Edition of Light — $29.99
- Dreams — $29.99
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age — $24.99
- Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition — $29.99
- Hunt: Showdown — $23.99
- Judgment — $23.99
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package — $29.99
- Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind — $22.49
- Maneater — $29.99
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition — $22.74
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 — $35.99
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath — $27.99
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection — $41.99
- My Hero One’s Justice 2 — $35.99
- Need for Speed Heat — $23.99
- Nioh 2 — $40.19
- Nioh 2 Digital Deluxe Edition — $53.59
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 — $35.99
- Oninaki — $24.99
- One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition — $29.69
- Persona 5 Royal — $44.99
- Predator: Hunting Grounds — $29.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2 — $29.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition — $34.99
- Remnant: From the Ashes — $23.99
- Resident Evil 2 Remake Deluxe Edition — $24.99
- Resident Evil 3 Remake — $35.99
- SaGa Scarlet Grace Ambitions — $20.09
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered — $29.99
- Shenmue III – Digital Deluxe Edition — $26.24
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI — $29.99
- SnowRunner — $33.49
- Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle — $37.49
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — $29.99
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition — $26.99
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 — $20.99
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel — $23.99
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II — $27.99
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III — $44.99
- The Outer Worlds — $29.99
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition — $24.99
- Trials of Mana — $39.99
- Tropico 6 — $29.99
- Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate — $41.99
- Wreckfest — $23.99
- Wreckfest Deluxe Edition — $35.99
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution — $27.99
Not too shabby, eh? That’s a helluva lot of video games! But tell us, do any of these deals catch your eye? Or will you be giving this year’s PS4‘s Summer Sale a miss? Let us know in the usual place down below!
Source: ComicBook.com
