Biggest PS4 Sale Of 2020 Is Now Live, Nearly 500 Games Discounted

We’ve been lucky enough to snag some pretty great deals from both Sony and Microsoft as of late. Indeed, from Far Cry 5 for a measly $9 on the PS4 to huge savings on the Resident Evil series on Xbox, there’s been plenty of offers to help keep your wallets happy in these trying times.

Now, it looks like Sony wants to double down on all the money-saving fun with their new, annual “Summer Sale” promotion. And as per usual, it’s a real doozie featuring around 500 heavily discounted titles for your gaming pleasure. That’s right, some of the biggest franchises in the industry make an appearance in the sale including Uncharted, Call Of Duty, Star Wars, DOOM, Dark Souls, Death Stranding, The Last Of Us, Days Gone, Final Fantasy, The Witcher, Metal Gear Solid, Dragon Quest, BioShock, Battlefield, Red Dead Redemption, Grand Theft Auto and many, many more.

The Japanese giant has confirmed that this year’s Summer Sale is here to stay until August 20th. However, if this one’s anything like previous Summer Sales, then new titles may be added into the mix at some point during the promotion. Whether that will be the case this year as well is still not clear, however.

Without further ado, though, here’s a rundown of some of the highlights in this year’s Summer Sale:

Less Than $10

$10-$20

More than $20

Not too shabby, eh? That’s a helluva lot of video games! But tell us, do any of these deals catch your eye? Or will you be giving this year’s PS4‘s Summer Sale a miss? Let us know in the usual place down below!