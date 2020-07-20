Xbox Live Now Hosting A Huge Resident Evil Sale

Few franchises have left their mark on the gaming world the way Resident Evil has since its first title debuted way back in 1996. The survival horror series is now comprised of almost 30 games across various consoles and handhelds, the highest-grossing film series based on a video game, and tons of comics, animated films and more. Needless to say, Resident Evil has made its mark and isn’t going away anytime soon, thankfully.

As a matter of fact, it’s been an incredible few years to be a Resident Evil fan. 2017’s Resident Evil 7 reinvented the mainline franchise as a first-person experience, while stellar remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 released less than a year apart to critical and consumer praise, giving newcomers an opportunity to witness the franchise’s origins by today’s standards. Furthermore, Resident Evil Village (also known casually as Resident Evil 8) will release next year for next-generation consoles and looks to be one hell of a creepy game.

It may all sound a little overwhelming, but if you’re looking to get caught up on the most important titles in the series before the next outing drops, Xbox Live has got you covered with an incredible sale on all of the numbered entries and then some. Most notably, the aforementioned remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 have pretty deep price cuts here, so now is the absolute best time to check out some of the past few years’ best survival horror fun. Even better, all of the games included are either modern entries or the remastered versions of older titles, so you’re getting updated graphics at the very least.

Here are all of the games with their original and discounted prices:

Resident Evil 0 – $4.99 (was $19.99)

Resident Evil – $4.99 (was $19.99)

Resident Evil 2 – $19.99 (was $39.99)

Resident Evil 3 – $40.19 (was $59.99)

Resident Evil 4 – $7.99 (was $19.99)

Resident Evil 5 – $7.99 (was $19.99)

Resident Evil 6 – $7.99 (was $19.99)

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – $9.99 (was $19.99)

Resident Evil Revelations – $7.99 (was $19.99)

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – $4.99 (was $19.99)

There really hasn’t ever been a better time for Xbox gamers to jump into Resident Evil or fill out some missing titles in their series collection. Act fast, though, as these discounts won’t last forever.