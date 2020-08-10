6 Great Xbox One Games Are On Sale For $6 Or Less

Even though a lot of us are stuck inside these days, there are plenty of gaming discounts and deals to seek out, which means that unless you’re a really picky gamer, you’ll probably be able to find something to enjoy on the cheap. Sony’s ongoing summer sale has kept PlayStation fans plenty busy, but if you’re spending your time on one of Microsoft’s machines, then you’ll be glad to hear that there’s tons for Team Green to enjoy, too.

As reported by ComicBook.com, a handful of titles on the Xbox Games Store have been discounted to $6 or less. Unfortunately, though, you’ll need to act quickly if you want to cash in on this deal, as it’s set to expire tomorrow. And while these may not all be AAA games, they’re certainly all worth playing. In fact, one in particular released less than a month ago.

Here’s a full list of the discounts:

Rocket Arena – $5.99

– $5.99 Dishonored: Definitive Edition – $5.99

– $5.99 Wolfenstein: The New Order -$5.99

-$5.99 Wolfenstein: The Old Blood – $5.99

– $5.99 Metro: Last Light Redux – $4.99

– $4.99 Metro 2033 Redux – $4.99

If you’re in the mood for horror, both of the Metro games will be up your alley, and for a real immersive experience, be sure to play with Russian audio. If you prefer more fast-paced action, however, Wolfenstein: The New Order and its standalone DLC will probably scratch that itch, while Dishonored is a great choice for more strategic, stealth-focused gameplay.

Interestingly, Rocket Arena is already on sale despite launching just last month, which could be a sign that the player base is in desperate need of a boost. Regardless of which game you pick up though, you’re sure to be in for a good time and if you do decide to dive into any of these, let us know which ones you grabbed by dropping a comment down below.