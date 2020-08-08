Sony Has Added More Great Games To PlayStation Store’s Summer Sale

If there’s still an acclaimed AAA game or two missed upon launch and still intend to play, it might be worth checking out Sony’s ongoing sale for all PlayStation 4 owners. From Final Fantasy and Call of Duty to Star Wars and Resident Evil, there’s undoubtedly something here that accounts for your own personal tastes, with some even enjoying a whopping 85% price cut. Perhaps even more surprising than that, however, is the abundance of first-party exclusives present and accounted for this time around.

Spider-Man PS4 and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition are two such heavy hitters, though you can also pick up the oft-overlooked Days Gone and the bonafide classic that is The Last of Us Remastered for a fraction of their usual asking prices, too.

See below for but a sample of the games currently going for criminally low prices:

Resident Evil 3 – $35.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Pass Edition – $59.99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $29.99

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection – $41.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY Edition – $19.99

FIFA 20 – $11.99

NFS Heat – $23.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $11.99

The Last of Us Remastered – $14.99

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep – $20.99

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $19.99

Days Gone – $26.79

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition – $14.99

Besides those titles already mentioned above, CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt deserves its own mention at $11.99. Boasting excellent writing and a world both as wide and deep as an ocean, the final part in Geralt’s story is worth every penny.

Likewise, this year’s Resident Evil 3 remake, while criticized for being a shorter, less substantial offering than its predecessor ,is a good pick at $35.99. But far be it from us to tell you what to buy. As always, we’d like to know which of those sale items you’ve decided to purchase, so be sure to let us know in the comments below!