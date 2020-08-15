9 Xbox One, PS4 And PC Games Are Free To Play This Weekend

Another weekend is now upon us and while the various streaming services and VOD platforms are all offering some great content to watch, it’s not like gamers are being left out in the cold. Indeed, if you prefer your choice of entertainment to be a bit more interactive, rest assured that there are some exciting offerings on the table right now.

Over this weekend, we’ve got a total of 9 games available to play for free across PS4, Xbox One and PC, and with these titles covering a wide range of genres, you’re sure to find something to suit your tastes.

See below for the full list of what’s being served up at the moment:

PlayStation 4 Fall Guys – Free to own until August 31st (PlayStation Plus subscription required)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered – Free to own until August 31st (PlayStation Plus subscription required)

The Elder Scrolls Online – Free to play until August 20th Xbox One (Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate required) Portal Knights – Free to own until August 31st

MX Unleashed – Free to own until August 15th

Injustice 2 – Free to play until August 16th

NASCAR Heat 5 – Free to play until August 16th

The Elder Scrolls Online – Free to play until August 19th PC (No subscriptions required) The Elder Scrolls Online – Free to play on Steam until August 19th

Remnant: From the Ashes – Free to own on Epic Games Store until August 20th

The Alto Collection – Free to own on Epic Games Store until August 20th

So, there you have it. Once again, the various gaming platforms have ensured that folks have plenty to keep them busy this weekend and we probably don’t need to tell you that almost all of these titles are worth checking out.

Over on PlayStation 4, Fall Guys continues to be an incredibly hot game after its recent launch and is attracting tons and tons of players, while you also can’t go wrong with the nail-biting action of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered.

Elsewhere, Xbox One owners would be wise to jump into Portal Knights and Injustice 2, as both are excellent offerings. They’re completely different experiences, of course, with the former being a survival action role-playing video game and the latter a fighting title, but they’re certainly worth your time.

And then, of course, you’ve got The Elder Scrolls Online being offered for free across all platforms. The massively multiplayer online role-playing game is already a juggernaut in the genre, and if you’re into this sort of thing, you can’t go wrong with Bethesda Softworks’ impressive title.

Tell us, though, do any of these PS4, Xbox One or PC games appeal to you? And will you be checking any of them out? As always, let us know in the comments section down below.