A fantasy adventure slammed for antisemitic depictions is now Steam’s most wish-listed game

The Harry Potter franchise has faced so much controversy thanks to its creator J.K. Rowling. However, that doesn’t stop fans who still want to explore the wizarding world, especially since a game set within it has reached number one on the Steam charts — months before its release.

Hogwarts Legacy is the upcoming open-world Harry Potter game where players can explore the wizarding world as they please. It has been confirmed that J.K. Rowling had little involvement during the game’s development and storytelling. According to the Steam charts, the game is the number one most wish-listed title in the store.

While there is excitement and anticipation for Hogwarts Legacy, it seems like it can’t escape criticism. Distractify reported that the game was criticized for antisemitic depictions of goblins.

In the original franchise, goblins were seen as “greedy” as they ran the Gringotts bank. Forbes reported that the goblins seen in the films “echoed antisemitic tropes,” especially in the film due to their appearances and how it somewhat matched Nazi propaganda.

Despite all the criticisms and concerns the game received, there is still hype and excitement for the game. Hogwarts Legacy will be set years before the events of the Harry Potter books and players will be able to venture around the Wizarding World. Players will also be given the option to link their Harry Potter Fan Club account to add some authenticity to their gameplay experience.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released on Feb. 10, 2023, and will be available on PC, Playstation, and Xbox. The game will also be released on Nintendo Switch at a later date.