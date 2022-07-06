A life-size, several stories tall Pokémon statue has been spotted in Japan

A life-size Pokémon statue of an Alolan Exeggutor has been located in an airport in Japan and oh boy, it’s huge.

Reddit user u/sdj1s17 shared a photo of the statue on r/Pokémon, where the Exeggutor was sighted in its full glory. According to the Pokédex in Pokémon Sun and Moon, this Pokémon is 35’09” or nearly 11 meters tall, and weighs around 916.2 lbs. Unfortunately, while the Redditor thought it was in Taiwan, the statue was actually located in Hinata Miyazaki Airport in Japan.

According to the Hinata Miyazaki airport website, the statue was added as part of a special promo. The Pokémon was placed recently on July 1 and will be removed after August 28, 2022. Other Pokémon fan accounts in Japan also spotted the giant Pokémon and shared photos of it online.

Fans were in awe of how this Pokémon made a special appearance in Japan and wished other locations would do the same. Meanwhile, others reported that similar promotions have taken place previously in Japan. So it’s good to hear that events like these are the norm in the country.

And just like the Kirby balls that were located around American Target stores, a few PokéFans decided to pull off a Team Rocket and attempt to steal the Pokémon for themselves. I mean, who wouldn’t?

However, some Pokéfans debated if the life-size statue was the “correct” size and if it has the correct proportions. After all, Alolan Exeggutor is 35 ft tall. So unless we have the official airport floorplans, we will forever be unsure if this Poké-statue is accurate in size.

So if you are able to visit Japan or are staying within the area, now is the perfect time to take a photo of this life-sized Pokémon. It will only be up for a limited time, so go while you still can.