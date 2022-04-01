TikTok users are obsessed with these adorable Kirby balls that can be seen found at their local Target store — and I am too.

The obsession began with TikTok user QuitTheBuild, after he posted a song about these cute pink decorations that were made in celebration of the just-released Kirby and the Forgotten Land. QuitTheBuild’s video currently sits at more than 2 million views, and has additionally spawned a popular sound on the platform.

According to QuitTheBuild, the cute Kirby decorations will be removed from the outside of Target stores on April 10. The photo was seen on the video came from Twitter user @SheSimonOnMyRex, who claims to be a Target employee.

I LOVE MY JOB pic.twitter.com/Vz7YJrfbY5 — forward young man  (@SheSimonOnMyRex) March 22, 2022

Since then, plenty of people have documented their trip to their local Target store just to see these cute Kirby decorations spread around the entrance. It has also been reported, via NintendoLife, that people are trying to besmirch Kirby’s good name by attempting to thieve the adorable balls.

Curiously, coinciding with the rise in popularity of Kirby balls on social media, Nintendo plans to sell Kirby bags for people to take home with them.

A new Kirby-themed physical award is on the way!

This handy, reusable bag features Kirby, who looks ready to inhale your books, groceries, or anything else you put in there! Stay Tuned! #MyNintendohttps://t.co/Rp4GfBlwHz pic.twitter.com/X2oWmuUqn8 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 28, 2022

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the latest installment in the Kirby franchise, arriving on March 25, for the Nintendo Switch. The game is a 3D platformer with similar core gameplay mechanics to its previous titles, but it has introduced a new mechanic, the instantly meme-able ‘mouthful mode‘.

In a review of the game, We Got This Covered’s Ryan Galloway said, “With new gameplay features and a welcome shift to 3D, Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a short and sweet experience with a ton of replayability.”