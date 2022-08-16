A new ‘Lord of the Rings’ game is coming from Wētā Workshop

A brand new Lord of the Rings video game is on its way, with New Zealand-based special effects house Wētā Workshop confirmed to be developing it.

Weta has previously worked on all the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films for the special effects, and in a press release confirmed they’d joined forces with publisher Private Divisions for a video game set in the world of Middle-earth.

Weta started a video game arm in 2014, with the company confirming that their first developed game will be based in the much-loved world created by J.R.R. Tolkien. Head of Private Division Michael Worosz spoke of his excitement in partnering with Wētā, with his belief that “no entity is better equipped” than Weta to create a “distinctive new Middle-earth gaming experience”.

“We are thrilled to partner with Wētā Workshop to publish a game set in such an extraordinary and celebrated universe. The Lord of the Rings IP is home to so many remarkable stories, and no entity is better equipped than the team at Wētā Workshop to create a distinctive, new Middle-earth gaming experience.”

“It’s a privilege to create a new game set in Middle-earth, especially one that’s so different from what fans have played previously,” said Amie Wolken, Head of Interactive at Wētā Workshop. “As fans ourselves, we’re excited for gamers to explore Middle-earth in a way they never have before, and introduce new fans to the magic of The Lord of the Rings.”

The untitled game does not have a concrete release date, but will release in the 2024 fiscal year according to the release. It follows the announcement of a separate video game which follows the much-loved gremlin boy that is Gollum.

Private Divisions has previously published Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition, as well as the critically acclaimed roguelike Hades, and OlliOlli World.