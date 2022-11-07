A new ‘Pokémon Scarlet’ and ‘Violet’ starter evolution has seemingly leaked

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Gameplay for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has been leaked from people with early copies of the game. One of the things shared by the video game leakers is the evolution of one of the starter Pokémon. The leaker revealed the creature’s name and appearance as they share information about the upcoming Nintendo game.

The leaker released screenshots of fire-starter Pokémon, Fuecoco, and its mid-evolution form. The name of the evolved fire-type Pokémon is called ‘Crocalor.’ Its name is derived from the words ‘calor,’ meaning ‘heat’ in Spanish, and Crocodilor, the Portuguese word for ‘crocodile.’

Images for Crocalor look blurry but based on the images, it seems like it no longer becomes a bipedal Pokémon as it walks on all four legs. Also, its head appears to be like a fiery sombrero. Unlike previous generations of Pokémon, it seems like Pokémon Scarlet and Violet may not have Pokémon evolve through a special cutscene, and may happen in the overworld.

Unfortunately, information on Fuecco’s final evolution form has not yet been revealed. At the same time, no information about the other starter Pokémon and its evolution have come out as well.

Alongside information about the starter Pokémon, leakers shared screenshots of evolution forms of other Pokémon, regional variants, gameplay information, and minor story details. Neither Game Freak nor the Nintendo Company has said anything about the leaked information. Meanwhile, fans are being warned to browse carefully when on social media in case spoiler content appears on their feed.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet releases out on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18, 2022.