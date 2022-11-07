‘Pokemon Scarlet’ and ‘Violet’ leaks have begun surfacing, you’ve been warned

Leaks for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have started to spread on social media as the game comes out in a week. Trainers are now being warned to tread carefully when browsing Pokémon-themed tags, pages, and accounts if they want to have a spoiler-free experience once Generation IX comes out.

One user on Twitter has begun sharing some details of their gameplay experience after receiving a copy of the game early. They have logged on their account evolution details of the starter and revealed some of the new Pokémon, locations, characters, legendary encounters, and even confirmed details of previous leaks. The leaker has also confirmed that they’ve encountered someone through the game’s multiplayer system, stating that they’re not the only ones with early copies.

Meanwhile, on r/PokeLeaks, a subreddit known for sharing leaked and spoiler content for the Pokémon games, the subreddit’s moderators announced its official leak dump process. Moderators told users to use the correct community flairs when posting leaked content on the subreddit. As of writing, most of the content shared only involves new Pokémon and gameplay. Only a handful of minor story spoilers were posted on the subreddit.

At the moment, the game has not yet been data-mined and the information shared on social is based on screenshots captured on one’s mobile phone.

So far, the Pokémon Company has not released any comments on the leaked gameplay. However, Polygon reported that back in 2021, the video game company settled a lawsuit against two Pokémon Sword and Shield leakers. It’s currently unknown if the same treatment will happen again this year, just days before the game’s official launch.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the Pokémon game based in the Paldea region. The game is now an open-world RPG, and players can choose how they’d pursue their journey.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be released on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18, 2022.