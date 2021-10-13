A New Star Wars Video Game Is On The Way, Could It Be The Mandalorian?

Lucasfilm and Disney recently launched a new campaign called “Bring Home the Bounty” and it teased a new Star Wars video game. The 12-week campaign will debut brand-new apparel, books, games, and products related to the Star Wars universe.

On week 10, which happens on Dec. 14, there’s going to be a new video game. It could be a few different ones, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or even Star Wars Battlefront III.

However, there’s a fairly good chance it could be The Mandalorian video game. While it’s just speculation, the timing would make sense.

Pedro Pascal Shares New Mandalorian BTS Photo For Star Wars Day 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The third season of the hit show will also release in December, and on week 11 there’s a bounty hunter theme. Week 6 shows a baby Yoda, so there’s also the possibility of a new toy.

“With the Lucasfilm 50th anniversary coming to a close this year, we wanted to find a way to celebrate all of our beloved characters and stories from the classic to the new and everything in-between” said Paul Southern, Senior Vice President, Franchise & Licensing, Lucasfilm. “There will be something to excite every Star Wars fan this year with such a wide assortment of items to enjoy and engage with, whether fans are adding to their own collections or scouring for the perfect gift.”

So far, the campaign revealed new Mandalorian toys, some new Funko POP! figures, and a pair of Star Wars crocs and sunglasses.

Earlier this year, we reported that the Mandalorian video game was indeed in development and meant to be the first in a series of games.

As part of the campaign, Lucasfilm and Disney are outfitting UPS vehicles in New York City and Los Angeles as a Jawa Sandcrawler. Fans can enter the Spot the Sandcrawler Sweepstakes on the Disney Products Instagram page.