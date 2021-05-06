New Mandalorian Video Game Is Reportedly The First In A Series

Disney seemingly has big plans for the Star Wars universe in gaming.

Suitably timed to coincide with this year’s May the 4th celebrations, multiple industry insiders have reported learning from trusted sources that The Mandalorian is slated to get his own interactive adventure in the not too distant future, This project is supposedly one of many currently in the early stages of production behind closed doors but it’s unknown if the House of Mouse has actually chosen a studio to lead development. Microsoft has repeatedly been name-dropped as being involved, making Mando showing up as a first-party exclusive certainly possible but sadly far from verifiable.

Whatever platforms the title ultimately ends up appearing on, though, WGTC has learned that Din Djarin’s first outing on consoles (and presumably PC) is intended to be the first in a series.

Whether this would result in an overarching narrative being told across several installments isn’t clear, as while the Disney Plus show on which a game would be based does this, individual chapters often have miniature arcs with a swift resolution. Likewise, there’s no guarantee that Din’s digital escapades would follow the live-action show’s story or even take place in a similar time period.

Indeed, many fans have voiced their desires to explore the characters’ younger years, including his training to become the prolific bounty hunter he’s already established to be by the events of The Mandalorian. This would serve as a perfect jumping-off point for a video game, of course, but we’ll just have to wait and see what Disney has planned. With any luck, we’ll learn more next month as E3 gets underway. Until then, let us know what you make of these latest developments down below!